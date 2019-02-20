STOCKTON — Over the past week, three men were found guilty of the 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault of a female University of the Pacific student by the San Joaquin County Superior Court.
According to a Tuesday afternoon post on the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Facebook page, Gilbert Pail Rizo, Dayvonte Otis Brown and Deonte DeShaun Turner carjacked and kidnapped a 20-year-old female University of the Pacific student at approximately 10:30 p.m. June 2, 2017, and drove the victim around San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties while sexually assaulting her.
Three separate juries heard the case at the same time, but deliberated separately, which the Facebook post said is usually done when evidence can only be introduced against one defendant but not others.
On Feb. 14, Rizo was found guilty of numerous counts including but not limited to carjacking, kidnapping and rape with an enhancement of aggravated kidnapping. Rizo faces a sentence of 150 years to life.
On Tuesday, Brown was found guilty of numerous counts including but not limited to kidnapping, rape with an enhancement of aggravated kidnapping and rape with an enhancement of aggravated kidnapping while armed with a firearm. Brown faces a sentence of 100 years to life.
On Tuesday, Turner was found guilty of numerous counts including but not limited to carjacking, kidnapping with an enhancement of being armed with a firearm and rape with an enhancement of aggravated kidnapping while armed with a firearm. Turner faces a sentence of 175 years to life.
All three defendants will return to court for sentencing on April 15.
— John Bays
Lodi police captain to talk at monthly meeting
The Lodi Historical Society will hold its February program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Hutchins Street Square Senior Center, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
Crime statistics, areas of concern, future goals of Lodi Police Department to serve the community, and how the public can be vigilant will be some of the topics shared by Capt. David Griffin, a 19-year veteran with the Lodi Police Department.
As always, the public is invited to attend. Bring a friend and enjoy the refreshments.
Editor’s note: The program’s date was incorrect on Tuesday’s Panorama page.
— Kyla Cathey
Pacific hosts Black History Month speaker
STOCKTON — Author Wayne Wiegand will discuss the Tongaloo Nine’s efforts to combat segregation in public libraries in the years before Brown v. Board of Education at 4 p.m. today in the University of the Pacific Biological Sciences Center Room 101, 3301 N. Kensington Way, Stockton.
Stockton resident Geraldine Hollis, author of “Back to Mississippi,” — a first-hand account of her experiences as one of the Tongaloo Nine, will also be present.
— News-Sentinel Staff
SJRTD pilots Van Go rideshare service line
STOCKTON — On Friday Feb. 22 the San Joaquin Regional Transit District will drive eight uniquely designed and wrapped vans through Stockton to pilot it’s new rideshare service called RTD Van Go.
Each van design will feature artwork by Vincent van Gogh as a tongue in cheek play on words.
The service has been run as a pilot test program in northern San Joaquin County since October. It will officially roll out the Van Go service on March 25 throughout San Joaquin County.
RTD invites people to join the fun, and experience the new service, by intercepting the vans at the Downtown Transit Center.
The Vans will run from 9:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. with the starting point at the Downtown Transit Center at 421 E. Weber Avenue in Stockton.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton schools group to host roundtable
STOCKTON — The Stockton Schools Initiative will host a Social Justice Educators Roundtable on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Stockton Schools Initiative building at 1700 El Dorado St. in Stockton.
The roundtable is an opportunity for educators, students and community members of Stockton to break bread, and listen and discuss social justice frameworks as important pedagogical and methodological tools for transformation and social change in education.
For questions, accommodations or more information please email media@stocktonschools.org and visit StocktonSchools.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Caltrans is hiring from various backgrounds
SACRAMENTO — Caltrans is looking to fill hundreds of positions from entry level positions to specialized fields.
It is currently looking for 333 maintenance jobs to fill before the summer. The department is on a hiring spree to get enough workers who can improve road upkeep as called for in a 2017 gas tax bill.
The department has worked with hiring organizations to consider candidates ranging from recent college graduates and veterans to people who have been homeless or incarcerated.
Those without experience can start at about $39,000 per year, while those with more experience or skills can make up to about $75,000 per year, according to the department’s salary figure offerings.
The department is also planning to hire more engineers, planners and surveyors in its Capital Outlay Support Program.
Caltrans has already hired more than 1,000 new employees for a variety of jobs since July. There have been hiring events that Caltrans hosted, where candidates were given job offers the same day they were interviewed.
Interested applicants are encouraged to sign up for job alerts at http://dot.ca. gov/jobs/. It also publishes a list of recruitment events it is holding around the state.
— Oula Miqbel