Local civic organizations and residents helped the Lodi Salvation Army raise more than $140,000 throughout the year, exceeding the nonprofit's annual goal of $125,000.
"One of our current mottos is 'Doing the Most Good,'" Maj. Mark Thielenhaus told some 400 in attendance at the 18th annual Red Kettle Kick-Off Thursday.
"We don't do everything the best," he said. "That's not what the saying says at all. What we do promise, is I don't know if there's anyone better that will do the most with every dollar you give. We'll stretch it to its fullest and do the most impact on somebody's life."
The Kettle Kick-Off, held in Chardonnay Hall at the lido Grape Festival, marks the start of the Salvation Army's fundraising season.
In the coming weeks, Lodians will see volunteers with red buckets in front of a variety of grocery and retail stores, ringing bells as an inspiration to get residents to donate to a good cause.
Throughout 2022, groups like Lodi Rotary and Kiwanis of Greater Lodi; businesses like F&M Bank and Wine & Roses; as well as residents like Jim and Annette Murdaca, raised a total of $140,291.61.
The entire sum was donated to the Salvation Army during the Kettle Kick-off, but not before members of the 2022 Kettle Kick-off teams participated in the annual kettle run.
With red kettles and bells in hand, five participants known as “bell ringers” were given five minutes to visit more than 30 tables and collect donations while the Salvation Army Sacramento Division Band played “Jingle Bells,” and “Deck the Halls.”
Among the civic groups, Rotary Clubs of Lodi raised $7,926, while Kiwanis of Greater Lodi raised $5,918.
Salvation Army board member Clint Waring, running for the Crown Corkers, raised $12,072, while board chair Pam Kludt collected more than $33,000 as part of The Retired Duo team with her husband Rick.
And once again, Annette Murdaca raised the most at more than $80,000 as part of the Kettle Kickers with her husband Jim.
In accepting first place, Annette Murdaca said its not just her raising funds, as Jim has been behind her efforts since she started working with the Salvation Army in 1997.
"I started with the Salvation Army because I wanted to help get a shelter built for women and children," she said. "And there was nothing in 1997. So the Army walked me through it, telling me that they couldn't do it because they didn't have the funding. So Capt. Parker walked me through it, held my hand, and three years later we opened Lodi House. The Army was instrumental in opening Lodi House, and they do good."
Kludt, who served as master of ceremonies for the event, thanked everyone in attendance for not only attending for a pre-Thanksgiving meal, but for putting as many dollars as they could into the kettles during the run.
