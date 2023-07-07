It was another relatively calm Independence Day for Lodi Animal Services, as few stray animals were picked up in the wake of celebrations.
Officer Katie Kooyman was on duty during the holiday, and said she only picked up three animals.
“Overall, the numbers are low, which is good,” she said.
In past years, animal services officers usually find about a dozen animals that have escaped yards and homes, searching for respite from the loud fireworks residents like to set off on the Fourth of July.
Last year, only two dogs were picked up on Independence Day, which fell on a Monday. Another two were picked up the following day.
In 2021, a total of nine animals were recovered, according to News-Sentinel archives.
“I think people are reading our posts and keeping their animals secure and inside their homes,” Kooyman said.
On Tuesday morning, Animal Services urged residents to keep their pets safe during the holiday, adding there was no reclaim fee for animals that are microchipped or licensed.
Kooyman said there were only three reports of runaway pets Tuesday, which happened to be the three she retrieved.
Two of the dogs were returned to their homes, and Kooyman said she might have tracked down the third animal’s owner.
Last year, Officer Jennifer Bender, animal services supervisor, chalked the decrease in stray animals up the the fact that Independence Day was on a weekday.
“When the holiday isn’t on a weekend evening, more people tend to stay home with their pets and make sure they’re secured,” she told the News-Sentinel.
She added that over the years, residents have begun to be more prepared for the holiday and have taken precautions earlier — such as securing crates and outdoor fencing — to protect their animals from the noise generated by fireworks.
However, if you think your animal escaped during the evening of July 4, contact animal services at 209-333-6741. You can also visit the animal shelter at 1345 W. Kettleman Lane Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shelter is closed for lunch every day.
