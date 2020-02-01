Why are you the best candidate for the seat?
I was raised in this district and have a lifetime of service — joined the Army after high school and then returned to become a social worker helping people battling drug addiction. I served on the Stockton City Council before serving on the State Assembly.
What issues set you apart from your opponent(s)?
I am proud of my record of service — served in the Army as a medic, caring for those fighting drug addiction as a social worker, in the state Assembly I led the opposition to the Delta Tunnels, fought for a local VA hospital to care for Valley vets and have been a strong voice for our area.
If elected, what do you hope to accomplish during your first 90 days in office?
I would continue to build on the work that I have done for years — serving the Valley.
Your thoughts on:
Homelessness
In the State Assembly I have called for an expansion of Laura’s Law that would permit courts to order outpatient treatment of people with severe mental illness. Too often we are forced to watch people suffer on the streets without treatment and I saw this often as a social worker. I have worked with Gov. Newsom on securing additional resources, but we need more than money — we need to ensure that those struggling on the street get the treatment they need.
Affordable housing
We have expanded efforts to fund affordable housing and passed a statewide bond to build more housing, but we need more. Too many families are struggling with housing costs and high rents. We passed a new anti-rent gouging law, but we need to do more to tackle a problem that has been years in the making.
Cost of higher
education
I have fought for a new CSU in this area. Too many qualified students are turned away from college or cannot afford to go away to college because the cost is too much. We have worked to make community college tuition free and I am pushing to hold the line on tuition increases. We are fighting for more financial aid for those in need, but I will continue to push for expanding our colleges and modernizing our community colleges to put more students on the path to high education or job training.
Economic
policy
We know that our economy is growing, but are these jobs the kind that can help a family thrive in California? We need to continue to fight to ensure that our area has the jobs that can sustain a family instead of seeing thousands of Central Valley residents make the long commute to the Bay Area. That is one reason that I am pushing for a new CSU campus that can help drive job growth and even help with job re-training.
High-speed rail/transportation funding
While we continue to build out high speed rail, I believe that we need to expand already established rail lines like the ACE train that connects the Valley to the Bay Area and more rail service from the Valley to Sacramento. These are two established spurs that fit into the current commutes of many Valley residents. I believe that getting these systems more established would help immediately and then we could look to expand more rail usage down into the Valley.
Water issues
I have led the opposition to the Delta Tunnels and called for more accountability and transparency with our tax dollars. I will continue to be a voice for protecting the Delta region.
Taxes
I am supportive of higher taxes on the wealthy to help pay for our schools. I have also supported efforts to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to help working families.
Minimum wage/
income inequality
I support the increased minimum wage, and as I mentioned, I supported efforts that help working families — like the Earned Income Tax Credit.
Sanctuary laws
I opposed efforts to target and blame immigrants. The Valley is comprised of hard-working families who contribute to our communities every day. Those who break the law should be arrested, but no one should be targeted just because of the color of their skin or live in fear because of a climate of hate that is being perpetuated.
State’s role in educational curriculum
There is a role for the state to step in when required, but I would hope that our local schools know what works best. I have supported efforts to bring more resources to those districts with the greatest need, but we need to ensure that this money is being spent in the classroom.
Consumer privacy
I supported the recent landmark privacy law. California has led the way and I am proud of the work we have done. The hard part will be the implementation and we must ensure that this works without driving businesses away.
Government accountability/transparency
I fought to hold our government accountable when they were spending millions on the Delta Tunnel project. I chaired the Accountability Committee in the Assembly. We targeted for-profit colleges that were ripping off consumers and this last year I supported efforts to rein in predatory lenders. Without this transparency we see the mess it can cause. The bankruptcy of Stockton is a prime example. It was an issue I inherited as a member of the City Council.
Development/smart growth
Gov. Newsom has really led the charge to spur more development, but we need to work with local governments to ensure that growth is encouraged. This growth needs to fill the need for affordable housing, while not leading to more sprawl development.
Access to legalized marijuana
I supported Prop 64 and would like to see the necessary changes to ensure the legal market can flourish and start cutting out the illegal dispensaries and grows that we see across California.
Civil rights
I support efforts to expand the rights of all our citizens. I have chaired the LGBTQ Caucus and am proud of my record on equality.
Climate change policy
Obviously climate change is one of the main issues of our time and I have supported efforts to make California the leader on this issue. Now comes the hard part — implementation of these efforts that balances jobs and the environment. I led the effort to expand solar panels by passing a new law that created a program to fully subsidize solar panels on multifamily buildings that are located in disadvantaged areas. We need to ensure that we expand climate change efforts in places like Stockton and Modesto and not just Marin.