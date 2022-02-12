Several Lodi wineries will be rolling out the barrels on May 1 and competing for a coveted trophy in a first-of-its kind spectator event in Downtown Lodi.
The Lodi Chamber of Commerce and its Street Faire Committee will hold the first annual Lodi Championship Wine Barrel Races during the spring street fair.
Marina Narvarte, the chamber’s director of membership, said the idea to hold wine barrel races has been a long-time in the making.
“It was about five years ago when (chamber CEO and president Pat Patrick) showed me a picture of wine barrel races from Maldova and he asked me if we could do it,” she said. “It took us about two years of planning in making sure the safety of our racers and our street faire attendees.”
Wine barrel races were first included in the Street Faire in 2019. The idea for the May 1 event, Narvarte said, is to have wineries in the region go head-to head, rolling barrels through a racetrack and obstacle course of hay bales.
There will be two categories of racers — single competitors and two-person teams — racing simultaneously against each other.
The fastest time in the singles bracket will win the Lodi Championship Wine Barrel Race trophy.
The racecourse will be located on Pine Street between Sacramento and School streets, with the start and finish line at the Lodi Arch.
Racers will be encouraged to “soup-up” their barrel with painted logos, and can also cover them in wind-reducing varnishes.
Narvarte said some wineries that have already expressed interest in participating are placing silicon coated metal rims around their barrels to improve speed and reduce drag and friction expected on the Pine Street straight-aways of the course.
Spectators will not be allowed on the course once the barrels start rolling, but will be able to watch behind the hay bales that make up the track perimeter. The races will take place from noon to 2 p.m., and are sponsored by Tokay Heating and Air, as well as Cherasse, Fairfield Marriott and Sanborn Chevrolet.
The Chamber is anticipating 30,000 people from all over California to return to Downtown Lodi for the Street Faire. Details on how many vendors are expected are not known yet, but the event typically draws 500, lining School and Church streets between Locust and Lodi avenues in both May and October.
“The Lodi Championship Barrel Races is in celebration of our highly acclaimed, number one agriculture-based businesses,” Narvarte said. “These hard-working men and women, who grow the best grapes, to those who make the best wines, and those who sell through their hospitality… all working together to make happy satisfied customers from all over the world to fuel our economy.”