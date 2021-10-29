Schrenk, Jacobson take leadership roles at LOEL Center

There has been a changing of the guard at LOEL Center.
Marj Schrenk has been appointed president and CEO of the organization. She is filling the position once held by Tracy Williams, who died unexpectedly in June at age 54.
Chris Jacobson has also been appointed director of fund development, which includes fundraising activities. Jacobson was previously chairman of the board before accepting the new position.
The changes were effective in September, according to Schrenk.
Tod Patterson has been added to the board of directors, replacing Jacobson. Patterson is a retired Lodi police chief, and Jacobson is a retired Lodi police captain.
“I’m excited,” says Schrenk. “Tracy trained me.”
Her duties will include overall management of the organization, including handling finances. That will be familiar territory for her since she was previously finance administrator and events coordinator.
Schrenk has been with LOEL Center for 14 years, and Jacobson for 11.
Jacobson is new to the position and will have his work cut out for him because there are big plans for expanding the LOEL Center building on Washington Street. The project will include enlarging and remodeling the facility’s restrooms, says Jacobson, which are entirely too small for some of the events held at the center. Raising funds for the project will be his main focus for a while, he says.
The expansion was one of Williams’ highest priorities, says Schrenk, and it will be completed in her honor.
The organization is almost entirely donor-funded, receiving no government subsidies. It employs 10 staff members, only three of which are full time.
The LOEL Foundation also owns 14 senior housing units across the street from the main facility. Rental income from the units helps finance the various senior programs.
The center also operates the local Meals on Wheels program, which serves about 435 meals a week to homebound seniors in and around Lodi. Meals are prepared and packaged at the center by a full-time chef, and then delivered to homes by three teams of volunteers five days a week.
The meals are free to seniors, however, a $3 per meal donation is suggested.
During the year-long pandemic, LOEL Center voluntarily coordinated the Great Plates Delivered program for the city of Lodi. The government-sponsored program, which ended several months ago, provided three meals a day prepared by local restaurants to local seniors and disabled persons. This was in addition to the Meals on Wheels service.
Besides the Meals on Wheels program, the center also serves hot lunches to seniors in the dining hall. About 46,000 lunches are served per year, says Schrenk.
The center was closed to the public for over a year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, their meals service continued without interruption. The cafeteria reopened in August, with the rest of the center and all its activities reactivated in September.
A drive-through meals program was also instituted during the pandemic in an effort to feed seniors who are mobile and would normally come to the center in person
LOEL Center offers much more than just food for seniors. Some of the other activities include instruction on how to operate technical devices such as computers, iPads, smart phones, Kindles and MP3 players.
Seniors can also take advantage of low and no-cost tax preparation services. Day trips to such places as the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Apple Hill and local casinos and also offered.
Exercise and dance classes are also scheduled, as well as bingo, bunco and card games. The LOEL Foundation was first established in 1976 by the late William Holz, a local industrialist, with a gift of $100,000. Holz wanted to serve the Lodi elderly community. The center was first located in the Hotel Lodi. Its current site became a reality when Holz purchased the former Century Assembly Church property on Washington Street, between Oak and Walnut.
Tracy Williams led LOEL Center for 20 years before her untimely death this year from cancer. During her tenure she oversaw a $500,000 renovation project that included adding a new profession kitchen, a remodeled activity room, and new floors, doors and windows.
LOEL Center is open from 8 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. They are closed most holidays.