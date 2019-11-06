LODI — At least six cats were recovered from a north Lodi home Tuesday after a fire started in a kitchen.
Lodi Fire Department crews responded to the house fire in the 900 block of Church Street at about 10 a.m.
Battalion Chief Ron Penix said the incident was a cooking fire and crews had the situation under control in about 10 minutes.
Smoke could be seen from the rear of the home as firefighters extinguished flames. Crews also brought a handful of cats out from the structure in carrier boxes.
Several scratching posts and trees could be seen in the front yard.
A relative of the homeowner then took the cats to the Battalion Chief’s truck for medical treatment.
“At least six cats were rescued, at least from what I saw,” Penix said. “Others said they saw more but that is how many we actually recovered from the home.”
Penix added that no one was injured in the fire nor were any cats.
Three engines and one truck responded to the fire. Crews blocked Church Street off at Turner Road and Eureka Avenue and remained on scene for about two hours.