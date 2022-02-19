Lodi resident, teacher vying for county supervisor seat

Nancy G. St. Clair has three goals in her campaign for San Joaquin County Supervisor: serve the community, make a positive impact, and also be the first Latina elected to the board.
St. Clair, 44, is one of six people running for the District 4 seat on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, soon to be vacated by incumbent Chuck Winn, who terms out in November.
“Being a Latina in leadership and having a background in education and research gives me a unique perspective,” she said. “I believe that representation in all government offices is essential to ensure that diverse voices are heard and included at the table where decisions are made. I understand the stories of many, not just the stories of a few.”
A Lodi resident and teacher at Live Oak Elementary School, she believes the fact she is a woman — the only woman running for the seat — and not a career politician will give her a closer bond to the community she hopes to serve.
That community includes all of north and eastern San Joaquin County, encompassing Lodi and the communities of Morada, Lockeford and Linden.
“Women are strong, intelligent, and have a nourishing power,” she said. “Women not only run companies but households. Our country was built by courageous women that have come together, collaborated, and supported each other. Women have worked with their fathers, husbands, and sons to build thriving communities. Women offer support and empathy to those in their lives. Like the women who came before me, I believe in giving back to our community.”
St. Clair has lived in San Joaquin County for most of her life, attending Tokay High School and graduating in 1995.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in history in 2000 from California State University, Sacramento, then obtained a master’s in education with an emphasis in school administration at California State University, Stanislaus, in 2009.
While at Live Oak elementary, she has been a Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports coach, as well as a member of the school site council and the leadership team.
She has also mentored student teachers in her classroom, supported first-year instructors in Lodi Unified School District’s teacher induction program, and participated in the process to adopt a new mathematics curriculum.
Issues St. Clair believes are important to District 4 constituents include the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their mental health and the economy, both of which she would like to address in board chambers if elected.
“The global pandemic has affected many aspects of our lives for the past few years, including mental health,” she said. “Mental health impacts people from every walk of life. I will make it my mission to work with the San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Services to create policies that give adequate funding and resources for populations that need help with staying mentally healthy.”
In addition, St. Clair said she will work with community members to create a local economy that will encourage entrepreneurs to bring their businesses to the county, as well as provide relief to existing businesses, as well as farmers, who have been impacted by the economic downturn created by the pandemic and ensuing lockdown.
As a life-long educator, she also hopes to provide resources to schools and districts that will help them create content-rich curriculum that will benefit students and prepare them for the future.
“I believe education is a cornerstone of our democracy,” she said. “I strongly support early childhood education, which is the foundation for a robust K-12 education. Children and youth should be taught a curriculum that meets their needs. Students should receive instruction in literature, mathematics, science, history, civics, foreign languages, and the arts. I support continued research-based teacher training and development. Parents and community members should be included in decisions regarding their child's education by schools and school districts.”
St. Clair is determined to win the District 4 seat in November, and credits her parents — retired Lodi Unified teacher Amelia Swords and retired Stockton Unified School District teacher John E. Swords — for teaching her the value of hard work, integrity, resilience and education.
Her mother also had a dream to become a teacher, but started her life in the Central Valley as a migrant farmworker upon leaving Mexico at the age of 16.
She would ultimately fulfill that dream when St. Clair turned 13.
St. Clair has not only fulfilled that dream, but is looking to expand it as she finishes coursework at University of the Pacific to obtain a doctorate in education. She is currently working on her dissertation as she campaigns for supervisor.
“I am an educator, daughter, wife, and citizen who felt a calling to be a leader,” St. Clair said. “In working in schools for 21 years, I constantly talk to parents, grandparents, students, teachers, administrators and instructional coaches. I am in touch with the pulse of the community. I know that everyone has their own story and struggles. I listen to and respond to the needs of those around me as a teacher. As a Supervisor, I will listen to the community to make decisions that impact San Joaquin County.”
St. Clair and her husband Alan live in Lodi, and while they do not have children, she says the students she mentors everyday have impacted her life and have taught her to embrace each moment.
She said she wants to be a leader who will inspire and bring her constituents together, as well as be a courageous and inclusive leader.
“As supervisor, I will be authentic, vulnerable, and innovative,” she said. “I will work with other Supervisors to collaborate and solve problems in San Joaquin County. We all need to work together in our community to create positive change.”
St. Clair will be facing Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne; former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore; retired San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer and San Joaquin County Probation Officer Paul Brennan; Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding; and American Event Rentals owner Steve Colangelo in the June primary election.
The two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the November general election.
Note: This is the first in a series of profiles on District 4 candidates.