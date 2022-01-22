Another person has been struck and killed by an oncoming train in Lodi for the second time in a month.
Lodi Police Department said officers responded to the report of a 33-year-old woman being struck by a Union Pacific train at 1:09 a.m. Friday.
The woman, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officers were on scene investigation the collision for about 90 minutes, police said. Union Pacific Railroad police took over the investigation.
A spokesperson for the railroad did not respond to an email requesting additional information.
On Jan. 4, 64-year-old Michael Ramey was struck and killed by a train at the same railroad crossing. His death was the first train fatality in nearly two years.