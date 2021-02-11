Sheriff’s K-9 Kimbo is fully recovered, ready to work

Eight months after suffering stab wounds and an eye injury while apprehending a suspect, K-9 Kimbo has recovered and is approaching crime-fighting with a new goggly-eyed perspective — one boot at a time.
Kimbo was just a few months into serving as a San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s K-9 when deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call last June in Stockton.
According to officers at the scene, a male suspect armed with a hatchet and three knives refused to comply with commands to surrender peacefully.
When the suspect became aggressive, officers fired beanbag rounds at the man and two dogs were also deployed, according to police. While taking the suspect into custody, the man allegedly stabbed Kimbo multiple times before officers used Tasers to subdue him.
Kimbo was transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment and has since recovered.
“He has come a long way since then, making a full recovery and continuing to be as spunky as ever,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a recent Facebook post that also noted Kimbo has now served in the department for one year.
The post also shared a picture of Kimbo decked out in new protective gear. The new goggles to “protect his peepers” and boots to protect his paws came courtesy of @K9sofvalor, a nonprofit organization out of Ohio that helps support working K-9s by providing care packages, treats, toys and equipment.
With an eventful first year behind him, the dogged Kimbo is fully recovered and fully equipped for the call of duty.