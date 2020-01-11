LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce has formed a multi-cultural committee to celebrate small, multi-cultural businesses and assist with improving business through best practices, facilitated training, technical support and funding.
The chamber is looking for local business owners to serve as representatives to join the committee.
Current chamber multi-cultural committee board members are:
• Chair: Chet Somera
• Vice chair and treasurer: Jon Rader
• Secretary: Lisa Craig
• Events coordinators: Norma Halstead and Christiam Semina
• Chamber liaison:Marina Narvarte (director of membership)
Anyone interested in becoming a representative can contact Marina Narvarte at 209-367-7840 ext. 108 or by emailing MNarvarte@LodiChamber.com
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Council to consider wastewater resolution
LODI — The Lodi City Council will host a public hearing to consider adopting a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an energy service agreement with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas Inc. of Carrollton, Texas for conceptual development and design development for replacement of aeration blowers and diffusers at white slough water pollution control facility.
The installation of two new variable speed blowers is expected to cost the city $225,000. The blowers are used to separate water and sludge in the beginning stages of the filtration process, making them critical in the treatment of wastewater.
The new blowers will be energy efficient and help reduce electricity costs for the treatment plant.
In the treatment of wastewater, the blowers must deliver varying airflow under different environmental conditions with a relatively narrow pressure range. The blowers can consume a large amount of electricity, and make up a large portion of the electricity costs at the treatment plant.
Aeration blowers are used in the oxygenation process to filter the water that comes through the plant and separate the sludge from the water. The water then undergoes tertiary treatment in cloth media filters and UV disinfection.
— Oula Miqbel
Breakthrough project to host Celebration of Unity
LODI — The Breakthrough Project for Social Justice group will host its annual Celebration of Unity honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and local peacemakers, civil servants, and students on Jan 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Oak St., Lodi.
This year the celebrations keynote speaker will be Kimberly Miller who has positively impacted the Stockton and Lodi community for over 20 years. Kimberly has served in leadership roles at Women’s Center - Youth & Family Services, Leadership Stockton, and Quail Lakes Baptist Church. She was recently awarded the Women Making a Difference Award from the Stockton Women’s Collaborative.
There will be live music, winning essays from the Art Raab Memorial competition, a word from the Lodi Police Department’s chief, and this year’s Peacemaker award recipients will be recognized.
For more information about this event, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BreakthroughProjectLodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt sees progress after ransomware attack
GALT — The City of Galt telephone system is largely restored following a ransomware attack that encrypted the telephone and other technology systems. A few telephone numbers may still be affected until new equipment arrives.
The public should be able to dial regularly published telephone numbers to reach personnel at the various city offices.
The rebuilding of other technology systems continues and should be online over the next week to week and a half as programmers and technicians work through the various systems.
Members of the public should be able to obtain help and assistance from city personnel by telephone or in person.
Interim telephone numbers are still operational if you have any problems contacting departments through the regularly published telephone numbers. Interim telephone numbers are listed below:
• Parks & Recreation: 209-810-0293 – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• City Clerk: 209-810-0526 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Finance/Human Resources: 209-400-5436 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Public Works: 209-810-0532 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Community Development: 209-649-0285 – 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Police Department non-emergency: 209-366-7000
The police department’s emergency 911 phone lines were not affected in the attack and are fully operational. Residents with life-threatening emergencies should dial 911.
— Oula Miqbel