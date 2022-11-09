All three Lions 4 Lodi candidates running for Lodi Unified School District’s Board are losing their bids to win their respective races Tuesday night.
According to Wednesday morning semi-final official results from the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters, retired Lodi Unified teachers Sherry Alexander and Jeff Stroh won seats in areas 3 and 5, respectively.
Incumbent Courtney Porter, who represents Area 4, retained his seat Tuesday night. Alexander has the largest lead among the three contested races, garnering 47% of the vote.
Katherine King, one of three Lions 4 Lodi candidates, received 22.70%.
Stockton Unified School District teacher Erich Myers collected 16.78%, while parent Samantha Osborne tallied 13.52%
Stroh garnered 61.28% of the vote in his race against Deanne Barth — another Lion 4 Lodi — who received 22.56%.
Porter garnered 53.93% of the vote over Lion Jeremy Duncan, who received 37.84% of the vote as of Wednesday.
