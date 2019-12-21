STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College officials hope to have all the bugs finally worked out of its new online student registration system by the end of spring, however, its lifespan at the school could be cut short.
The college rolled out the MyDelta information system in June to provide students an easier way to register for classes and communicate with teachers and professors.
In addition, the system was designed to make designing courses easier for instructors.
But several technical issues plagued the system’s implementation throughout the fall 2019 semester.
Since June, students had reported having trouble logging into the system, as well as signing up for classes once they were able to access it.
And once students were able to register for classes, many complained of the inability to drop a course before the deadline to do so.
Instructors also reported having issues with the system, including starting the fall semester without census rosters, which the college uses to calculate enrollment numbers.
Additionally, instructors were unable to give students online grades or manage the wait lists of those on standby to get into a class.
Alex Breitler, the school’s Interim director of marketing, said the information technology department is making progress on fixing the MyDelta system.
“They estimate that more than 75 percent of the technical issues identified during the fall semester have been corrected,” he said. “It’s still very early, but we’re working to resolve the remaining issues.”
In August, Breitler said the MyDelta technical issues could have contributed to the school’s 10 percent decline in enrollment, given students were having trouble signing up for classes.
However, this week he said the information technology department estimates nearly 13,000 students will be enrolled in at least one course by the beginning of the spring semester on Jan. 21.
The school will once again offer the “Enrollment Express” sessions on Jan. 11 and 18 at the Assessment Center from 9 a.m. to noon, Breitler said.
Students unable to attend the sessions can receive enrollment assistance weekdays at the E-Services Center on campus.
Breitler said the school added live tech support to the MyDelta system during the fall semester so students could communicate in real-time with a representative to guide them through online enrollment and other features.
If a representative is not available, Breitler said students can e-mail their questions and concerns to the system’s tech support department. Queries should be answered within a day, he said.
“Putting in place a new registration system, there’s always going to be a complex implementation,” Breitler said. “But the intent of this system was to allow students access to multiple resources in one place. They could register for classes, apply for financial aid and do other things related to their college career.”
Delta began the process of replacing three standalone information systems in 2015. Those systems were Sys2020 for students and teachers; Kuali purchasing and finances; and MUNIS for human services and payroll.
According to a PowerPoint presentation shown to the Delta Board of Trustees in November, the three systems were all technologically obsolete, primarily in terms of being mobile friendly.
The college board approved a comprehensive master plan in 2017, which included implementing an Enterprise Resource Planning system, which can be used by students, faculty and administration.
The school has spent $13.2 million on the ERP project since 2017, according to the November PowerPoint.
Breitler said the school’s ultimate plan is to have the MyDelta system fully stable by the end of spring. At that time, he said officials will evaluate the system and decide whether to continue using it, or return to the old system. The school could also consider looking at an entirely new system, as well, he said.