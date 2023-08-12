Mountain lion spotted in Morada, just south of Lodi, remains on the loose

A mountain lion that was spotted in Morada on Friday evening remains on the loose despite law enforcement officials working throughout the night to capture the big cat, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported late Saturday morning.
At around 9 p.m. on Friday, there was a report of a mountain lion sighting in the backyard of a residence on La Loma Way near Los Cerritos Drive. The area is east of Highway 99 and south of Eight Mile Road.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted and officials determined that the lion was not aggressive and didn’t present an immediate danger, deputies said. As a precaution, residents were advised to bring their pets inside and to remain indoors.
“Our deputies and animal services worked well into the morning hours trying to safely trap the mountain lion,” deputies said. “Unfortunately, efforts were unsuccessful.”
Residents in the area are advised to remain vigilant and to keep pets indoors. Anyone who spots the mountain lion is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400, option 1. If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 911.
