Mountain lion spotted in Morada, just south of Lodi, remains on the loose

A mountain lion that was spotted in Morada on Friday evening remains on the loose despite law enforcement officials working throughout the night to capture the big cat, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported late Saturday morning.

At around 9 p.m. on Friday, there was a report of a mountain lion sighting in the backyard of a residence on La Loma Way near Los Cerritos Drive. The area is east of Highway 99 and south of Eight Mile Road.

