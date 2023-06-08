STOCKTON — San Joaquin County should see a budget surplus and revenue increase for the upcoming fiscal year.
Staff presented the proposed 2023-24 budget to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The proposed budget totals $2.6 billion, an increase of nearly $370.8 million over fiscal year 2022-23, staff said.
Department revenues total more than $2 billion, an increase of $223.6 million, and general purpose revenues total $398.5 million, an increase of $30 million from last year.
Staff said the budget increase is due largely to an increase in labor costs, recently negotiated contracts, and significant funding for capital projects.
In addition, an increase in state and federal funding for health and human services program had contributed to the gains, as well as a transfer of prior-year fund balances into the county’s reserves.
Funding for those emergency accounts includes $10 million in general reserves, $129.6 million in contingency reserves, and $69.6 million in the unfunded pension reserve, staff said.
This year’s budget includes funding for all labor contracts, as well as the ability to pay down 5% of the county’s unfunded retirement liability.
The county’s health services programs are budgeted at $986.6 million, or 38% of the budget, while human services totals $567.6 million, or 22% of the budget.
Law and justice departments account for $492 million, or 19% of the budget, staff said.
Sources of funding for the county include government aid, charges of services and taxes, among other revenue streams.
Government aid totals a little more than $1 billion for 41% of revenues, while charges for services total $614.6 million, or 24%.
Taxes account for $413 million, or 16% of the budget. Under that category, property taxes total $330.1 million, up $23.7 million from last year, while sales tax revenue is down $1.5 million for a total of $33.5 million, staff said.
Some 250 new positions, both full-time and part-time, are anticipated in the coming year, for a 1% increase in employment numbers. The total number of county jobs will be 8,045 with the new additions.
The board will receive more detailed budget overviews during the June 20-21 meetings. Final approval of the budget is expected at the end of the June 21 meeting.
“I’m looking forward to our next board meeting when we can hear directly from departments and ask them more specific questions,” board chair Robert Rickman said. “I know I have some. I don’t think people realize how hard staff has worked in the last six months trying to come to this point.”
The June 20-21 meetings begin at 9 a.m. in board chambers, located on the sixth floor of the county administration building, 22 N. San Joaquin St., in Stockton. the meeting will also be streamed live at www.youtube.com/c/sanjoaquincountyca.
