With scattered cases of measles outbreaks popping up across the country, including three recently confirmed cases in Placer County, local health officials are reporting that no cases of the highly-contagious virus have been found in San Joaquin County.
In light of the outbreaks, the San Joaquin County Public Health Services Department is proactively keeping residents in the region aware of the symptoms associated with the measles.
“Measles starts with a high fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. A rash then breaks out three to five days later,” the department noted in a press release.
There have been 314 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. in 2019, nearly surpassing the 374 confirmed cases for all of 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control website.
The CDC is currently monitoring six measles outbreaks around the country. States with known outbreaks include California, New York, Illinois, Washington, and Texas.
The most recent case near San Joaquin County was confirmed last week in Valley Springs, which is located in Calaveras County. A young girl who was not vaccinated with the MMR vaccine contracted the measles after traveling abroad.
While county health officials have been monitoring the outbreak in neighboring counties, they have maintained communication with local school districts to keep officials updated about any known cases.
“It’s a collaborative effort to maintain student safety,” said Jon Price, health services coordinator with the Lodi Unified School District.
“In LUSD we have approximately 30,000 students attending school, and only 20 students within the entire district have not had their immunization vaccines,” Price said.
The students who have not received their immunization vaccines were required to provide notes from their doctors stating they could not receive vaccines due to allergies or health issues.
The need to provide a written statement from a physician comes after the passage of Senate Bill 277 in 2016, which prohibits parents and guardians from submitting personal beliefs and religious exemption, for children entering a child-care center or school.
“In the event that a known case was found in our county we would contact those students and let them know they would not be able to attend school,” Price said.
The school district employs three health clerks that collaborate with county health officials and school nurses to maintain countywide health efforts and to distribute information to the various school sites.
County health officials are concerned about each reported case of suspected measles, because of how quickly the disease can spread.
Since the disease is an airborne illness, it is highly contagious and can be contracted through droplets of pathogens that are expelled into the air through coughing, sneezing, and even talking.
“We want to emphasize that the risk of infection from a measles case directly depends on an individual’s immunity to measles,” the county said in the press release. “To put it simply, if individuals are protected from measles, then the risk of acquiring measles from an infectious patient approaches zero.”
While there is not a known cure for measles, the MMR vaccine that has been administered has been known to prevent 97 percent of users from contracting the disease.
There are two doses of the measles vaccine that are administered to children. The first dosage is recommended for children once they become 12 to 15 months of age and the second dose is given to children between the ages of 4 and 6 years old.
If there are a sufficient number of immunized individuals in the community then a confirmed case of measles cannot lead to an outbreak, according to county health officials.
County health officials have encouraged all members of the community to get vaccinated and to get the immunization vaccines for their children, in order to protect the community as a whole.