STOCKTON — San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District is hosting its 20th annual Mosquitofish Giveaway this week.
To mark two decades of mosquitofish giveaways, the district has changed its schedule by visiting outlying communities throughout the county and holding north, central and south region giveaways on Saturday, June 24.
“The new weekend date will give people a chance to get fish that otherwise work during the week,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said.
There will be no charge for the fish, which are a natural way to control immature mosquito populations in existing, otherwise untreated water sources.
They work well in ornamental ponds, abandoned or neglected swimming pools that have not recently been treated with chlorine, water features, and animal water troughs. Each resident will receive as many as 15 fish, depending on the size of the area where the fish will be placed.
The district will provide a fish carrying container, informational brochures, and a small bag of fish food.
Residents who don’t need mosquitofish are invited to visit one of the giveaway locations to receive free samples of insect repellent, while supplies last.
Mosquitofish live for two to three years, and females give birth to about 50 young every six weeks from spring to fall. The fish can consume as many as 500 mosquito larvae a day, and they require minimal care, aside from occasional weekly feeding and a little more food in the winter.
The district will give away fish from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. today at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 Jack Tone Road; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, 413 E. Lockeford St.
