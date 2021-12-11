A housing project two years in the making received its final seal of approval Wednesday night.
The Lodi Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee on Wednesday voted 4-0 to approve the floor plans and elevation options of some 27 proposed single-family homes located at 2040 Cochran Road.
Dubbed “Talavera,” the development is designed by San Ramon-based DR Horton, and will be located at the former home of the tennis facility the Twin Arbors Athletic Club once operated.
The club was demolished after it closed, and the site has remained vacant since 2019. That same year, the Lodi Planning Commission approved the subdivision at the site, and the Lodi City Council approved a growth allocation for the project, city planner Eric Norris said.
Wednesday’s floor plan and elevation affirmation was the last remaining approval the project needed to move forward, Norris said.
According to Wednesday’s staff report, a new road to be named Kaufman Circle will be built in the center of the site, with entryways and exits onto Cochran Road. Only eight of the homes will be two-story, which Norris said was unusual to see in housing project applications.
“One reason for (having so many one-story homes in the project, is when it was going through the growth allocation process, the council was concerned, after hearing from neighbors to the west and south that they didn’t want to have two-story homes adjacent to them,” he said. “That’s why you see all those one-story homes around the western and southern property boundaries. Off to the east is the channel, there are no neighbors there, so they put two-story homes there and in the middle of the project.”
Four of the two-story homes will be adjacent to the channel, the other four will front the new Kaufman Road in the center of the site. The 27 lots will range in size from 6,383 square feet to 9,443 square feet, and structures will include ranch, farmhouse and traditional styles that incorporate brick, tone, lap siding, board and batten siding. Colors schemes will incorporate combinations of white, light gray and dark gray, and homes will have two-to-four bedrooms, as well as two or 3.5 bathrooms, according to the staff report.
“It’s refreshing to see, in my opinion, a neighborhood that looks like it’s going to be a nice caliber, but also some one-story homes so it doesn't look like you’re driving into a canyon of homes,” committee member Pete Rosado said. “Hopefully we’ll get some more opportunities for more landscaping and more trees. Just a really approachable neighborhood for new homeowners in Lodi.”
Neighbors on nearby Tilden Road were pleased with the final draft plans for the project.
“It looks fantastic, and I think these colors are great,” Ron Butler said during public comment. “There were originally 31 homes a couple years ago, and the applicant did cut back to 27. That was the only problem I had — was the amount of homes. Thank you that it’s going to be single-story homes. That’s great on that west side.”