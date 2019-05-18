More than a decade after 19-year-old Clinton Poole was fatally stabbed in Galt, the Galt Police Department has arrested a suspect with assistance from the FBI.
According to a post on the Galt Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to a reported fight on the 700 block of Moose Creek Way on Jan. 6, 2006 where they found Poole unresponsive with a stab wound. Medics declared Poole dead on the scene.
During the investigation, 32-year-old Javier Montanez Jr. was identified as the suspect.
Also known as “Spidey,” Montanez had reportedly left a party on the 700 block of Moose Creek Way during an argument before engaging in a separate argument with the victim who lived nearby, according to a June 2018 press release from the FBI.
The FBI’s press release cited witness statements that said the altercation between Montanez and Poole escalated to a physical fight, with Montanez allegedly jumping Poole and knocking him to the ground while kicking and punching him. Montanez reportedly used a large knife to fatally stab Poole.
A felony arrest warrant for a murder charge was issued on Jan. 9, 2006 and a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued on Aug. 26, 2008, according to the FBI.
Montanez had fled to Mexico, according to Galt police, who worked with the FBI to locate him and return him to Sacramento County to face charges.
In July 2018, the FBI informed Galt police that Montanez had been taken into custody and was being detained in a Mexican jail pending extradition warrants.
FBI special agents flew to Mexico on Tuesday to take custody on Montanez, and at approximately noon Wednesday they arrived at San Francisco International Airport where they transferred Montanez into the custody of the Galt Police Department.
Galt police detectives then booked Montanez into the Sacramento County Jail for his outstanding homicide arrest warrant.