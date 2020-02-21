LODI — Students at Tokay High School were treated to a visual spectacle of high-flying BMX riders on Thursday in an effort to spread awareness about anti-bullying.
The Anti-Defamation League presented the ASA High School Tour, a high-energy action sports circuit that visits cities across the country promoting the “No Place for Hate” Campaign.
The tour presents five of the world’s top professional skateboarders, inline skaters and BMX riders from the X Games to perform on a half-pipe and jump box while an emcee delivers an educational message in an interactive setting.
Zack Yankush, the voice of BMX, was Thursday’s emcee, and said the campaign is a way to bring two worlds together — that of extreme sports and positive, motivational speaking.
He said combining the two made sense because holding a typical assembly with just a guest speaker doesn’t hold students’ attention anymore, and now that BMX riding is an Olympic sport, today’s youth can get more excited about the anti-bullying message the campaign is promoting.
“Today’s kids deal with so much more when it comes to bullying,” he said. “Not only can they be bullied in person, with the Internet, one comment can upset a kid, and they go through depression and anxiety, and consider suicide. Our hope is that these events will spark a light bulb in kids’ minds that bullying is unacceptable.”
Members of the touring team on Thursday performed a variety of tricks and stunts on the half-pipe, including bar turns, backflips and no-hands, no-feet jumps, while Yankush provided statistics on bullying.
For example, Yankush said the four types of bullying are physical, psychological, verbal and cyber bullying.
He said 30% of high school students across the country have reported being bullied at one point in their lives, and 90% of teens experienced cyber bullying. Another 50% of students nationwide reported dropping out of high school due to being bullied.
Yankush also gave students tips on when they are bullied or witness bullying.
“If you’re being bullied, the most important thing to remember is to control your emotions,” he said. “If you’re feeling confident, tell the bully to stop. If you’re not feeling it, just walk away. You guys at school are part of a team, and if you see someone getting bullied, you’ve got to step in. You have to prevent the next drop out or suicide.”
Members of the United States Marine Corps were also on hand, challenging students to do as many pull-ups as they could while their classmates cheered them on.
One student who was unable to pull himself up was assisted by the ASA tour members, garnering a roar of applause from the Tokay students in the gym bleachers.
Tokay senior Aatiya Edwards said the assembly was able to make the students pay attention to the anti-bullying message Yankush and the ASA team members were conveying.
“I thought it was a cool and engaging way to get students’ attention and to spread the word about preventing bullying,” she said. “Unfortunately, we live in a society where we have to worry about it all the time. And even though Tokay isn’t that big or well known, I think this was a really good attempt to bring attention to the issue.”
Senior Fernando Ochoa agreed, and noted the pull-up challenge really brought Tokay students together, especially when one student had trouble on the pull-up bar. He said it was amazing to see and hear fellow students cheer him on.
“I think this was a really fun, exciting and interactive way to talk about bullying,” he said. “I think the pull-up part of the show really helped, because people who don’t really do them still got cheered on by everyone. I feel like they got the message across that bullying is simply not acceptable.”
One of the ASA team members included 19-year-old Lodi native Bryce Tyron, a former Lodi High School student who is now ranked fourth in the nation for BMX riding, and is hoping to land a spot on the United States Olympic team this summer.
He said it was great to come back home, perform for the Tokay students and promote an anti-bullying message.
“I’m a big supporter of ASA’s message, and there’s a big push to promote it in high schools nowadays,” he said. “I’ve seen kids getting bullied in school, and I’ve stepped in to stop it. And I’ve always tried to be that person’s friend, let them know everything’s okay and help them out.”
Tryon has been with the ASA tour for a couple years, and said the response from high school students across the nation has been positive.
“It depends on what school you go to, but pretty much everywhere we go, the kids are receptive to the message we’re trying to get across,” he said. “It’s really cool to see kids in big cities react to our performances with the looks on their faces, and then to see them understand that bullying is something that shouldn’t be happening in their schools.”