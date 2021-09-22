STOCKTON — San Joaquin County’s new COVID case rate has declined by about seven points over the last week, and health officials are optimistic the steady drop can continue through the upcoming cold and flu season.
Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s public health officer, maintained the positive feeling she had when presenting to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors last week.
“It appears we are at a plateau, which is great news,” she said Tuesday. “Hopefully, this decline is real and can be sustained especially with new variants being identified as we enter cold and flu season.”
The county’s new case rate was 28.7 per 100,000 residents Tuesday, down from 35 per 100,000 last week.
It was unknown late Tuesday if Labor Day gatherings would have an impact on numbers, according to county public health spokeswoman Cheryl Laughlin.
“If there any changes they should show up in numbers late this week but we are not expecting drastic increases,” Laughlin said.
In addition to a declining case rate, the county saw a 16.4% drop in hospitalizations over the last week as well, according to San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency.
Last week, there were 245 people being treated for COVID-19 in the county’s seven hospitals, and as of Tuesday, that had fallen to 228 patients.
Despite these two metrics falling, the county’s test positivity rate remains steady at 6.4%.
The number of confirmed cases in the county continues to increase as well, with 93,844 reported as of Monday evening. That’s 3,114 more than last Tuesday, and 483 since Friday’s report, county public health said.
There have been 1,629 deaths since the pandemic began last year, an increase of 48 since last Tuesday and an increase of five over the weekend, according to county public health.
In Lodi’s 95240 ZIP Code, there have been 6.405 cases and 172 deaths, with 172 new cases and one new death since Friday.
Lodi’s 95242 ZIP Code has had 2,741 cases and 42 deaths, with 26 new cases since Friday.
Vaccinations countywide have seen a slight uptick as well since last week. According to county public health, 365,536 eligible residents, or 56.2%, are fully vaccinated, an increase from the 54.7% last week.
Some 40,838 Lodians, or 65.9% of the city’s population, is fully vaccinated.
Park will be presenting an update to supervisors next Tuesday.
To view county public health’s report, visit www.sjcphs.org, then click “Data Information.”