Linden resident Steve Colangelo said the fact he is the only conservative Republican running for San Joaquin County Supervisor on the June primary ballot will help him with the election in District 4.
“I’ve always had a strong desire to represent the people in San Joaquin County because of my conservative values,” he said. “It’s pretty well known I’m a conservative Republican. I have some pretty fundamental beliefs in government and what government is not doing, how it should represent the people and how it’s not.”
Colangelo is one of six candidates vying for the seat that will represent Lodi and the eastern part of unincorporated San Joaquin County.
One of the reasons he decided to run for supervisor was because he believes government should be more responsible to the people who elect its leaders. He doesn’t see that happening in today’s current landscape.
As a conservative, he said he would advocate for lowering taxes and fees, as well promote smaller government involvement.
“Being a businesses owner of more than 35 years, I’ve got to tell you, I know when the public wants something, what stimulates them and moves them to that decision,” Colangelo said. “It’s the same thing for government. And yet, consistently, we’re disappointed with the end result.”
For his campaign, Colangelo said he’s spoken to about 18,000 households in District 4, of which 3,000 have been here in Lodi.
He said the mission is to speak face-to-face with both Republicans and Democrats, present and discuss conservative values, as well as how government should be more responsive to the needs of the voters.
Colangelo said he hands residents a one-question survey asking them what they think the most important issue affecting the county is.
About 80% of respondents have all said homelessness.
“In Linden, we don’t have one single homeless person,” he said. “But in walking my neighborhood and the adjacent neighborhood — 200 homes in the area I live — the number one answer is homelessness, from households not directly affected by it, like they are here in Lodi. It shows you that there are some things people realize are major problems (throughout the county), and they do recognize it affects our quality of life.”
The solution to the issue, Colangelo said, is to improve existing wraparound services the county provides to the unsheltered.
He noted a recent homeless encampment cleanup in Lodi at the Turner Road and Highway 99 interchange, in which about 47 people were removed from the cloverleaf.
Although social workers and the Salvation Army were at the camp to offer assistance to the homeless there, Colangelo said he was told only one person accepted county services.
The rest, he said, simply found another area to stay, which was not a solution to the problem.
Colangelo said the county needs to be forceful in nature when removing the homeless, but at the same time show compassion and help them get the assistance they need.
However, the county also has to enforce its laws and ordinances, he said.
“If we do not prosecute, and do not do what we were elected to do, I’m going to be one of the worst nightmares a district attorney could have, especially when it comes to budget time,” he said. “I want a district attorney who’s going to do their job and protect their citizens. And by not prosecuting crime, (the DA) putting our citizenry at risk. It’s jeopardizing our safety.”
Colangelo added that he will be an advocate for parents rights, and feels strongly about parents being more active in their children’s’ schools.
Over the last two years, he has spoken at both the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education and supervisor meetings in support of parents who choose not to have their children vaccinated for COVID-19 or make them wear masks to campus.
He said he was the only candidate of the six running to do so, noting he even went before the Lincoln Unified School District Board of Education, which isn’t located in District 4.
“I’ve also spoken in front of these organizations about the repeal of this so-called state of emergency,” he said. “This is nothing more than government scapegoat as an ‘insurance policy.’ We can’t allow that to happen. We have to do what’s right.”
This is not the first time Colangelo has run for public office. His first campaign was for the U.S. Congress District 9 seat in 2014, which ultimately was won by Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton.
In 2016, he ran for Stockton City Council, but lost to Dan Wright.
A lifelong resident of the Central Valley, Colangelo made a career as a radio broadcaster before starting a small business in the home and garden shows industry.
Colangelo started the Home and Garden Show in Lodi, as well as in other San Joaquin County communities, and currently owns American Convention, which provides decorations for trade shows.
He and his wife Karen have been married 33 years, and have a son and daughter.
“I’m not interested in the pride and glory of being in the office,” he said. “I’m interested in helping our county get better, and to stay true to our conservative values, and not let government get out of hand. Right now, it’s out of hand.”
Colangelo will face Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne; former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore; retired San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer and San Joaquin County Probation Officer Paul Brennan; Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding; and Lodi Unified School District teacher Nancy St. Clair in the June primary election. The two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the November general election.
For more information about Colangelo, visit www.stevecolangelo.com
This is the sixth and final profile in a series about candidates for San Joaquin County Supervisor District 4.
