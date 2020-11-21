STOCKTON — Oak Grove Regional Park has received 1,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout thanks to the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. Kids fish free, but admission is $5 for those age 16 and older with a valid state fishing license on weekdays, $6 on holidays and weekends.
San Joaquin County Parks departments asks visitors to follow COVID-19 social distancing protocols, or stay home if you have been exposed to the virus or feel sick. Park hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Wes Bowers
Special Lodi Unified board meeting on Monday
LODI — The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 to consider approving the installation of new fire alarms at Bear Creek High School, and to consider approving an amendment to a lease agreement with Meehlis Modular Buildings, Inc., for the construction of Needham Elementary School. The meeting can be viewed on the board's YouTube channel.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi City Council shirtsleeve session
LODI — The Lodi City Council will receive a presentation regarding a proposal to upgrade the Lodi Police Department gun range at a shirtsleeve session Nov. 24 at 7 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Supervisors seek volunteers for various boards and commissions
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin CountyBoard of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 11. Supervisors will consider qualified applications, at the Jan. 5 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Advisory Board — One ag financing institution representative.
- Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee — Three at-large representatives.
- Health Commission of San Joaquin County — One community representative.
- Housing Authority Board — One commissioner.
- Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council — Four members.
- San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District — Three board appointees.
- Thornton Municipal Advisory Council — Three members.
- Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Council — Four members.
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. Interested parties can also email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers