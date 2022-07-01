The California Department of Justice said that over the last 10 years, hate crimes across the state have increased by 89.%.
Last year, there were 1,763 hate crime events in California, 2,221 offenses and 1,654 people accused of committing them.
In all, there were a total of 2,180 victims across the state, according to the DOJ’s “Hate Crime in California 2021” report released earlier this week.
According to the report, there were 27 hate crime events in San Joaquin County, the 12th highest in the state.
Most were in Stockton, where 23 were reported. Only three were reported in Tracy and just one in Lodi.
In addition, there were 33 offenses associated with hate crimes in the county last year, 28 suspects and 31 victims.
The one event in Lodi had one offense, one suspect and one victim.
Barbara Krengel, president of the Breakthrough Project of Lodi, said she initially thought the number of hate crimes reported in the city last year was low.
However, she said when Stanislaus State professor Phyllis Gerstenfeld and former Lodi Police Department Sgt. Steve Maynard spoke to the group during an October lecture on hate crimes, both said there is a distinct difference between hate crimes and hate speech.
“There are more instances of hate speech than there are of hate crimes,” she said. “Just saying terrible things to an individual or group does not count as a hate crime.”
According to the report, a hate crime event is described as an occurrence where a hate crime is involved. An offense is defined as a criminal offense committed during the hate crime, including murder, rape robbery aggravated assault, burglary and theft, among others.
The Breakthrough Project was created in 1998 after a cross was burned at Tokay High School and racial epithets were spray-painted throughout the campus.
“I think what has improved (since that incident) is the awareness in our community that problems exist and (community members) are willing to respond quite quickly,” she said. “Members of the community and the Breakthrough Project do respond quickly, and we know the avenues of response that can reach the entire community.”
Some of those avenues, she said, include the organization’s collaboration with the Lodi Police Department, as well as partnering with El Concilio to spread messages of acceptance and diversity.
Maynard has been a member of the Breakthrough Project’s board of directors for a number of years, and up until his retirement last year, was the police department’s liaison with the organization.
Sgt. Ryan Holz has taken over as liaison for the department.
“He is just very upfront with the smallest things,” she said. “If there’s just the tiniest bit of anything to do with the issues we try to address, he will talk to us about it.”
The Breakthrough Project does offer support to victims of both hate crimes and hate speech, and there are times when victims decline the help.
“They don’t want to press things further, or they don’t want their name out there,” she said. “And that’s okay. We’re still here for those who want support.”
There were 78 hate crime events in Sacramento County, the seventh-highest in the state last year, with 102 offenses, 82 suspects and 99 victims.
In Galt, there was one hate crime reported, with one offense, one victim and three suspects.
The DOJ reported that hate crime offenses increased by 42.1% over the last decade, and the number of victims increased by 41.9%.
The number of suspects involved in hate crimes increased by 41.2%, the DOJ said.
Neighboring counties had relatively low reports of hate crimes being committed. Stanislaus County reported just 11 events that had 14 offenses, 13 victims and eight suspects.
Amador County had one event, one offense and one victim, but no suspects, while Calaveras County had no hate crimes reported at all.
However, neighboring counties in the East Bay had several incidents reported.
Alameda County reported 91 events, the fifth-highest in the state, with 108 offenses, 106 victims and 86 suspects.
Contra Costa County reported 30 events, the 11th highest in the state, with 36 offenses, 34 victims and 25 suspects.
To view the entire report, visit tinyurl.com/HateCrimes2021.
