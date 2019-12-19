LODI — On Nov. 26. a kayak worth $3,000 was stolen from a business in the 800 block of North Cluff Avenue.
Detectives identified Brian Cody Lafever as the suspect in the theft. He was last seen driving a GMC Sierra, with the California license plate number 8Z60599.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Lodi Area Crime stoppers at 369crime.com.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County to distribute food today
The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency’s Food For You program will be distributing food at 18 different locations throughout San Joaquin County to eligible residents. Items include shelf-stable canned vegetables, fruit, meat, and dry foods such as rice or pasta.
Total monthly income must fall within the program income guidelines and cannot exceed the following: $1,561.25 for one person; $2,113.75 for two people; $2,666.25 for three people; $3,218.75 for four people; $3,771.25 for five people; and $4,323.75 for six people. Add $552.50 for each additional person in the household. Residents can go to the following sites today:
• Lockeford Seventh Day Adventist Church, 19990 Elliot Road, Lockeford. Distribution time: 8-11 a.m.
• Lodi Community Center, 415 Sacramento St. Distribution time: 8:30- 11 a.m.
• Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge. Distribution time: 10-11 a.m.
• New Hope School, 26675 N. Sacramento Blvd., Thornton. Distribution time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Wes Bowers
Nominees sought for Tourism Advocate and Tourism Winery of 2019
LODI — Visit Lodi nominations for Lodi Tourism Advocate of the Year and Lodi Tourism Winery of the Year are open online and available until 5 p.m. on Jan.10. The award may be given for activities in a specific year or can recognize work a person or winery has done to increase tourism to Lodi.
Activities can include a specific project, marketing campaign, volunteerism, monetary contribution or any activity which creates awareness of Lodi as a tourist destination or has increased visitor arrivals.
To nominate a winery or individual, visit https://bit.ly/2MbolSp.
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Fire host gift-wrapping potluck
WOODBRIDGE — Woodbridge Fire District will host their annual gift-wrapping potluck for the 2019 Toy Drive, today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Woodbridge Fire District, 400 E. Augusta St.
For more information visit the Woodbridge Fire District Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Woodbridge-Fire-District.
— Oula Miqbel
Scholarship program is accepting applications
SACRAMENTO — Golden 1 Credit Union announced it will award $400,000 in scholarships to qualified students through its annual scholarship program. The Golden 1 Scholarship Program application period is now open until Jan. 30.
Eligible applicants must have earned a 3.0 or higher cumulative grade point average, maintained involvement in extracurricular activities for a minimum of 24 hours over the past year and be a current Golden 1 member or dependent of a member for a minimum of one year.
Since 2013, Golden 1 has invested more than $2.7 million in scholarship funds to well-deserving students.
For more information about the Golden 1 Scholarship program, visit www.golden1.com/our-community/scholarships.
— Oula Miqbel