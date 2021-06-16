There are a few days still to go before it’s officially summer, but that’s not stopping summer temperatures from making an appearance in Lodi this week.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area, beginning at 2 p.m. today and extending to 9 p.m. Saturday, with temperatures expected to hit the triple digits over the next few days — and spiking as high as 113 on Thursday and 111 on Friday. Lows are expected to be in the mid- to high 60s.
“It’s going to get pretty toasty over the course of the next few days,” said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The triple-digit heat is far above the norm for this time of year, he said, noting that the historic average high for June 17 in the local area is just 87.
And the Lodi area is not alone, Gawryla said. A high-pressure ridge is stretching from California across the southwestern and western U.S. into the central and southern Plains, bringing heat as far away as Missouri and Texas.
“That whole region is seeing well above normal temperatures,” he said.
While the heat wave will be intense, it will also — hopefully — be short-lived. A lower pressure front moving in should lead temperatures to start cooling down as the weekend ends, with Monday expected to dip back into the mid-90s.
How to beat the heat?
“If you can, stay indoors with the AC,” Gawryla said. Don’t rely just on fans. Once temperatures reach the triple digits, fans move warm air around but don’t actually cool things off much, he said.
Local residents should stay out of the sun as much as possible and drink plenty of fluids, especially water, he added.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services recommends taking short, frequent cool baths or showers, and sipping cool fluids every 15 to 20 minutes. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, the National Weather Service warned. A hot car can be deadly within minutes.
Ensure outdoor pets have access to shady areas to rest, and that all pets have plenty of clean water to drink.
Anyone who does need to spend time outside should wear light-weight, loose clothing, plenty of sunscreen, stay well-hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade, the NWS added.
Anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke — including a high body temperature, headache, light-headedness, nausea and vomiting, racing heartbeat and rapid breathing, among other signs — should seek immediate medical attention.
For those with no access to air conditioning at home, the Salvation Army’s Hope Harbor Shelter will act as a cooling center Wednesday through Sunday as temperatures rise into the triple digits.
The center will be open until 4 p.m. on days when temperatures exceed 100 degrees. An air-conditioned dining room, cold water and restrooms will be available.
Hope Harbor is located at 622 N. Sacramento St. For more information, call 209-367-9560.
News-Sentinel staff writer Wes Bowers contributed to this report.