The COVID-19 pandemic not only made school districts across the country implement a remote learning schedule, it forced agencies to suspend state mandated standardized testing until students could return to campus.
The Lodi Unified School District re-administered the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortia in 2021, and results did not meet the levels of previous years, according to staff.
Standardized test results and participation statistics were presented to the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education Tuesday, and staff said only 36.71% of students in grades third through 11th met or exceeded English Language Arts standards, and only 24.4% met or exceeded mathematics standards.
Those numbers are down from 2019 results of 44.32% in ELA and 32.69% in math, according to staff.
The district’s results were lower than overall San Joaquin County averages of 41.22% in ELA and 26.10% in math, as well as lower than state averages of 49.01% in ELA and 33.76% in math, staff said.
In 2019, the district’s averages were higher than the county and lower than the state in both testing subjects.
“I caution the board to take (data) with a large grain of salt,” Dr. Robert Sahli, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said.
“The data is what the data is,” he said. “The test was actually new. It was revised from prior years and shortened. The test, in some cases, was taken in place on campus, and in some cases it was taken on distance learning.”
Sahli said some school districts didn’t take the SBAC last year, instead opting for benchmark tests developed in-house. As a result, he it was hard for staff to compare Lodi Unified results to those of other districts. Uve Dahmen, the district’s coordinator of assessment, research and evaluation, said the lower test scores are a result of losing participating students.
Dahmen said only 11,727 students across the district participated in the ELA testing last year, a decline of 3,386 from 2019.
In addition, only 11,656 students participated in the mathematics portion of the test, he said, a decline of 3,464 from 2019.
Dhamen added that while the district experienced a large drop in participation, the county suffered an even larger drop at more than 50% between 2019 and 2021.
Also presented Tuesday were cohort graduation rates, absenteeism rates, and suspension rates.
Graduation rates decreased from 86.7% in 2019 to 85.6% in 2021, which remained higher than county averages but lower than state averages in both years.
Chronic absenteeism rates increased from 13.6% in 2019 to 18.6% in 2021. Numbers were higher than state averages but lower than county averages in 2019, and last year, the district’s averages were higher than both.
Suspension rates declined from 4.7% in 2019 to 1% in 2021. Like absenteeism rates, the district’s numbers were lower than county averages and higher than state averages in 2019, but higher than both last year.
“This is not a reflection on any teacher, any school, on what any child can do,” said Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer, the district’s superintendent. “I know that it is discouraging for folks at the school sites that see this kind of data. But this is not a reflection on work. It’s a reflection on a health pandemic, and our suggestion would be to take it as that and use it as good information moving forward.”
Board member Ron Heberle was disappointed in the test results for math, and said compared to prior results, 2021 was dismal.
“I think that’s disgusting and embarrassing,” he said. “We talk about ELA and we talk about how kids need to learn to read by third grade. I agree with that, but the other key element that holds kids back is mathematics. We need to remember those (prior years) numbers, and we need to figure out what we’re going to do to make those better. Because they’re just not appropriate.”
Lodi Education Association president Michelle Orgon reminded board that many students chose to participate in remote learning rather than attend class in person in 2021, and that made administering the SBAC difficult for teachers.
“They were virtual learning and they were forced to come in and test, whether parents chose to do distance learning (or not),” she said. “So we had some little hiccups that made it uncomfortable for everyone at school sites, who were trying to figure out where to place students that were not here every day, and try to fit them in a room with less kids and spacing.”
Board president Susan Macfarlane said she was sure teachers and site administrators throughout the district were shaking their heads at the data, but told them next year’s results can only get better.
“I just want to say hang in there,” she said.
“We have faith in you, we trust you, and let’s throw it out the window and start again. I want us to take the information, use it appropriately and move forward. It’s a new year, a new day, and hopefully we’ll be past some of this soon, and we’ll have success.”