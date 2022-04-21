A new wine created by two entrepreneurs from the Great White North is making waves across the continent, and the pair want to make its base here in Lodi.
“Our fruits are from Lodi, our winemaker has relationships there, and we just like the area,” STEL+MAR co-founder Justin Dumitrescu said. “It’s still smaller on the radar, but it’s a cool region to put on the map. Napa and Sonoma, while they’re great regions, they’re kind of played out.”
The reason STEL+MAR — pronounced “Stel and Mar” — is gaining traction across North America, Dumitrescu said, is because its target audience is an often overlooked demographic in the wine industry: the younger than 40 crowd.
Both Dumitrescu and business partner Chris Noll just turned 40, and when they began their venture three years ago, they saw that targeting their generation was a possible entryway into the industry.
“Not a lot of brands target Millenials,” Dumitrescu said. “There’s just so many options for drinks for that demographic. Hard seltzer has taken a lot of dent out of other spirits, and a lot of older wines are a bit handcocked. They’ve got their well-established brands and wines, and probably don’t want to deter from that. Some do off-shoots, but a lot of times they don’t resonate with younger wine enthusiasts.”
What the younger demographic goes after, he said, is value. They want good wine, but don’t want to spend a fortune on a bottle.
That’s why he and Noll have committed to keeping STEL+MAR’s price point below $15 on the shelf, he said.
Wine Enthusiast, a premier wine rating publication, rates the brand’s 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon at 88 points, which Dumitrescu said is extremely good value for a varietal priced at $13.99.
The brand’s 2020 Chardonnay is rated 87 at $13.99 as well, and its Rose has been given a 88-point rating by Wine Spectator at the same price.
While not on shelves in Lodi yet, STEL+MAR can be found online at www.wine.com, as well as in stores in 30 different states, and the pair’s native Canada.
So how did they end up in California?
Dumitrescu and Noll met by chance in Toronto about six years ago through their children Stella and Marcus, who inspired the name of the company.
“We found our kids went to the same preschool, we practically lived across the street from each other,” Dumitrescu said. “We just hit it off. We were both entrepreneurs, and we both loved wine and food. When you’re both entrepreneurs and your children go to the same school, it’s inevitable you’re going to partner with them.”
When they decided to make their own wine, Dumitrescu said the only logical place to do it was California. They contacted Philip Zorn, a New York native who studied viticulture in Germany and became a winemaker for brands such as Sunny St. Helena in Napa, Gauer Estate in Sonoma, Mountain View Vintners in Santa Clara County, and Paraiso Springs in Monterey.
“With Philip, we just hit it off,” Dumitrescu said. “He liked our youth and exuberance, and our vision of making wines at affordable prices.”
Currently, STEL+MAR’s main office is located in San Francisco, but Dumitrescu said the plan is to relocate to Lodi in the next few months.
He said what he, Noll and Zorn are trying to do is make wines that are “very approachable,” and something that wine drinkers of all tastes can enjoy.
“I like big, bold wines that are very tannic, but I also like wines that acidic, depending on the food I’m eating,” he said. “A lot of wines are not for everyone, and what we want to do is make wine that can be approachable, and can be made with an approachable palate. We think aficionados are going to love it, and those who are new to wine are going to love it, too.”
For more information about STEL+MAR, visit www.stelandmar.com.
