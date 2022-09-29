Parent Samantha Osborne is running for the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education seat in Area 3 because she cares about her children’s education.
The 31-year-old mother of two is one of four vying for the open seat currently occupied by George Neely, who is not seeking re-election.
“I want to make sure that the decisions being made about our children are based in the desire to see each one of them succeed, and grow in their love for learning,” Osborne said. “I am here to listen to our teachers, and give them the support they need so they can continue to provide the best education for our kids. I want to make sure that our children’s time isn’t being wasted and that they are at the forefront of every decision.”
Osborne has lived in Area 3 — which encompasses Beckman, Nichols and Borchardt elementary schools, along with Lodi Middle and Tokay High schools — for six years, and says she’s the best candidate for the position because she understands its importance.
“I am deeply invested in my community and seeing it thrive,” she said. “My children are young and just entering the school system, so I’m not going anywhere. I want to advocate for our kids while I’m young and have the time and energy to make change happen. I’m ready to be the voice that brings together the community in our district.”
If elected, Osborne said she hopes to bring a new perspective to the school board that better represents the current generation of students.
She also wants to increase parental involvement by improving access to resources and eliminating language barriers with the district.
In addition, Osborne said the district can better serve the Lodi community by hiring more teachers and support staff, increasing salaries and investing in more special education and on-campus counseling programs.
“I think the more involved parents are, the better,” she said. “Having opportunities for parents to volunteer, chaperone and organize (among other activities), is a great way to encourage parent involvement. “
Born in San Jose, Osborne graduated from Manteca’s East Union High School in 2009 and earned an associate’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Delta College. She plans on completing a bachelor’s degree in communications at California State University, Stanislaus.
She was employed by Bass Pro Shops in Manteca before working at Lions and Lambs Preschool in that city for the 2015-16 academic school year.
Osborne and her husband Christopher have two young sons, and she is currently a stay-at-home mom.
She currently serves on the Beckman Elementary School Site Council and has been involved with Love Lodi for the last five years.
Osborne is running against former Lodi Unified teacher Sherry Alexander, Stockton Unified School District employee Erich Myers and parent Katharine King on Nov. 8.
