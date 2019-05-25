Fists and a trash can flew at Bear Creek High School on Friday morning when Stockton police responded to a report of a single unruly student.
The officers were called to Bear Creek, located on Thornton Road in north Stockton, at approximately 10:46 a.m. Friday, according to a post on the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page, where a student was reportedly fighting with staff.
When officers attempted to detain the student, the student resisted and drew the attention of roughly 80 students who tried to pull the officers off of the student.
Officers were struck by several students during the melee, and a trash can was reportedly thrown at officers and school staff.
The student was detained once more officers arrived, and the student was escorted from the school due to the unruly crowd while school staff locked down the campus.
The student was cited for resisting arrest. No injuries were reported and the lockdown was lifted once the student was off campus.