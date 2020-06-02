Protests emerged in cities across the country over the weekend in reaction the to killing of Minneapolis George Floyd, and now Lodi will be the latest site of such an event.
A protest is scheduled to take place in the Lowe’s parking lot, 1389 S. Lower Sacramento Road, on Sunday at 10 a.m., Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia said.
“We are monitoring some activity on social media, and people are reaching out to us,” Brucia said Monday. “We’re working with the organizers to ensure that everyone is given the opportunity or demonstrate or protest, as long as it’s peaceful and does not infringe upon the rights of others in the community.”
Brucia said organizers have laid out ground rules for those participating in Sunday’s planned demonstration, which include wearing masks and practicing social distancing. In addition, organizers have told potential participants the event will be free of violence.
On May 25, four Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to the report alleging Floyd used a fake $20 bill to make a purchase at a local store.
One of the arriving officers can be seen in a 10-minute viral video using his knee to pin Floyd to the ground by his neck while the other three looked on. Floyd is heard repeatedly telling officers he can’t breathe before he is killed in custody.
Protests against police brutality emerged across the country in cities such as Minneapolis, Louisville, Seattle, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., over the weekend, and devolved into incidents of riots and looting. Similar events occurred in Sacramento and Modesto as well.
Brucia said he could not speak to the training Minneapolis police officers undertake, but said the scene that unfolded on the viral video of Floyd’s death was counter to the philosophy of the Lodi department and its staff.
“The video is certainly disturbing to watch, and I’d like to think that would never happen here because we are constantly trying to connect with the people we serve,” he said. “Our officers take great pride in policing the community, getting to know the residents and business owners, and building relationships based on trust. We’ve been practicing community policing the better part of 30 years.”
He said the department is always finding different ways to connect with people in a crisis before using force to diffuse a situation, and that officers always use the lowest level of force possible on any call.
When he began his career in law enforcement 25 years ago, departments preferred officers clear a scene as quickly as possible and move on to the next call, he said.
Today, Brucia said officers — particularly in Lodi — are much more comfortable spending as much as an hour on a call in an effort to ensure all involved are safe or taken into custody unharmed.
Brucia added Lodi officers would certainly speak out if one of their own used excessive force on a subject during a call, and that he will hold all of them accountable for questionable actions.
San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar on Saturday issued a statement about the protests in Minneapolis, stating she was deeply saddened by the events. She also offered condolences to Floyd’s family and friends.
“Incidents like these erode the moral authority of our system of justice and deepens the divide and mistrust between law enforcement and the communities we are sworn to protect and serve,” she said. “The pain many feel is raw and it is justified. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office vows to do all in its power to restore the promise of justice for all.”
A day after Verber Salazar issued the statement, about a dozen people broke into the Weberstown Mall on Pacific Avenue in Stockton, vandalized three stores and left with unknown merchandise, according to the Stockton Police Department.
The break-in occurred after the shopping center and nearby Sherwood Mall closed early after discussions with police about possible demonstrations.
A group of about 20 to 30 people arrived at the Weberstown Mall at about 1 p.m. that day, according to the Stockton Record.
In Lodi, Brucia said the Target and Costco stores chose to close early fearing demonstrations and violence. However, the Walmart remained open, although employees barricaded one door with pallets so there was only one way in or out to ensure potential violent demonstrators had limited access to the building, he said.
There were no demonstrations in Lodi Sunday, he said, and the National Guard was not deployed within city limits, contrary to several social media reports, Brucia said.
On Monday, Verber Salazar and her counterparts from San Francisco and Contra Costa counties, as well as former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón, called on the California State Bar to implement a new rule that would preclude elected prosecutors or prosecutors seeking election from accepting political or financial support from law enforcement unions.
Such a rule would not only avoid conflicts of interest during prosecutions, but would ensure trust in the state’s criminal justice system.
“Recent events involving police misconduct in which prosecutors either delayed or failed to file charges have shined a light on the importance of prosecutors making decisions regarding law enforcement officers’ conduct without any undue influence or bias,” a joint letter to the State Bar read. “Yet when prosecutors initiate an investigation or prosecution of an officer, the law enforcement unions often finance the legal representation of the accused officer. Prosecutors who have received an endorsement from the entity that is funding the defense of the officers being investigated or prosecuted creates, at a minimum, the appearance of a conflict of interest for elected prosecutors.”
Also on Monday, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a media statement that racism and bigotry have no place in the country, and that Floyd’s killing served as a ‘stark reminder’ that work remains to be completed to ensure everyone is treated equally in society and in the justice system.
“As Sacramento District Attorney, I will zealously support every citizen’s right to protest, particularly in these painful times,” she said. “At the same time, I will also zealously prosecute those who choose violence, looting or lawlessness to harm our community. I join law enforcement and community leaders in calling for unity and peace, not violence and chaos, while we work together to make real progress toward equal justice.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigations issued a media statement Monday as well, asking protesters to provide information about instigators exploiting legitimate, peaceful demonstrations.
Those who witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions are asked to submit any information, photos or videos online at www.fbi.gov/violence. They can also call 800-225-5324.
Brucia said he believes the demonstration planned for Sunday will be peaceful.
“We are not going to accept violence in our community,” he said. “We have to remember that people have rights and their safety needs to be protected. On the flip side, people are allowed to protest and make their voices heard, and there are lots of things we as a department can do to help make their event successful and peaceful.”