Even though the Federal Public Health Emergency ended May 11, residents will still be able to receive COVID-10 assistance through San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
The agency said it will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines, at-home test kits, and test-to-treat services at no cost and regardless of insurance status.
However, the end of public health emergency will bring major changes to the availability of COVID-19 resources, the agency said.
Although vaccines will continue to be free for most Americans, COVID-19 tests and treatments will be harder to access, especially for people without health insurance.
County public health currently supports four low-barrier COVID-19 test-to-treat sites at Delta Community College and Kennedy Community Center in Stockton; the Business Park in Lathrop; and Larch Clover Community Center in Tracy.
Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 can consult with a health care provider at these sites and, if deemed appropriate, they can receive the prescription-only antiviral pills in one visit.
Insurance information will be requested but no one will be turned away, the agency said.
In addition, PHS has ensured that rapid at-home tests will still be readily available.
Residents can pick up tests at any San Joaquin County Community Center, at PHS’s WIC offices in Stockton and Manteca, as well as at its main facility at 1601 E. Hazelton Ave. in Stockton.
“San Joaquin County is in a much better place with the COVID-19 pandemic than in years past, but the virus is still affecting our residents,” stated Dr. Maggie Park, Public Health Officer. “It is imperative that vaccines, testing, and treatment are easily accessible to everyone for as long as possible.”
Park added that PHS will continue to work with physicians and clinics to ensure they have access to their own vaccine supply.
In addition, the agency will maintain its weekly Tuesday COVID-19 immunization clinic at its Hazelton Avenue office, as well as the monthly Saturday Stockton WIC Clinic on Aurora Street.
PHS will continue to offer COVID-19 resources as long as its streams of supplies and funding are available.
