Windmills, castles and impossible putt shots will be coming to Micke Grove Regional Park.
During its 2023-24 budget discussion Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved $1.3 million for a miniature golf course in the southwestern corner of the park.
San Joaquin County Parks director Judy Vasbinder said on Thursday that the full 18-hole course will replace the Fun Town amusement park, which closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vasbinder said there are also plans to try and build a smaller, nine-hole course for younger children.
“We’re hoping to do the design work in the fall, and then break ground in the winter,” she said. “The construction schedule should then take about six to nine months.”
Previously known as Funderwoods, Fun Town had been in operation for more than 60 years, and underwent a revamping in 2006. At that time, the tilt-a-whirl, roller coaster and Scrambler were replaced or refurnished, and new attractions such as kiddie cars and a whale ride had been added to the park.
After the park closed due to COVID, all the rides and attractions inside Fun Town were sold by the owner in 2021. The 1.25 acre-site is currently vacant.
Miniature golf is not the only new addition to be coming to Micke Grove Park, either.
Supervisors also approved allocating $3.2 million to the San Joaquin County Historical Society for its future Pioneer Village project. Phillip Merlo, the historical society’s executive director, told supervisors Tuesday that the Pioneer Village project will be developed within the next couple of years.
The project includes landscaping work, remodeling many of the existing structures and creating space to accommodate more students for the society’s annual Valley Days, which gives children the opportunity to experience what life was like in the late 19th century.
“We’ve got a lot going on,” Merlo told supervisors. “We’re thankful for your continued investment and look forward to future collaboration and partnerships with the board, the county administrator’s office and parks and recreation.”
Supervisor Steve Ding, who represents Lodi and the surrounding area, said there were several exciting things happening in the county, but Micke Grove was one amenity of which many residents were unaware.
“This is for more than just the residents of San Joaquin County,” he said. “This is for our tourism industry. Having Micke Grove Park at its fullest capacity ... it’s a seven-fold multiplication factor in benefits for us.”
In all, the parks department will be seeing a total of $10.8 million in appropriations during the 2023-24 budget, an increase of $3.5 million from the prior fiscal year. Supervisors unanimously approved a $2.59 billion budget on Tuesday, with the estimated general fund year-end balance for June 30, 2023 estimated at $180 million. This year’s budget total is a $370.8 million increase over the 2022-23 budget.
“After three years of coping with the personal and financial impacts of a devastating pandemic, the county is finally on the other side,” board chair Robert Rickman, who represents Tracy, said. “We have great news to share from Departments countywide which will ultimately strengthen communities and benefit the lives of San Joaquin County residents.”
In other action:
Supervisors also approved $102,000 to fund security improvements and a fixed asset purchase at Clements Glen View Cemetery during the consent calendar segment of Tuesday’s meeting. Glen View Cemetery is located north of Clements near the Mokelumne River, and its board will be installing security fencing around the property, as well as purchasing a Skip loader with bucket, scraper, and backhoe attachment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.