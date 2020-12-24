Intensive care unit staff members, a grieving family, and foster children are among the people receiving gifts and a glimmer of hope from students at Reese Elementary School this holiday season.
More than a dozen students at the school were recognized for their efforts to help fellow community members in need, from health care workers to the homeless.
Radiant Life Church of Lodi awarded around $3,100 to 18 Reese students as part of the A Community Transformed Project.
This is the fifth year the church has partnered with the school to undertake the project, which focuses on students serving others during the holidays.
“The students are taught to recognize a need in the community, see what they can do to solve that need, and put that plan down on paper,” Reese Principal Gary Mohr said.
Students write essays about a need they’d like to address in the community and selected students are awarded grants for their projects.
Normally an assembly is held to announce the winners, but due to the pandemic the announcements were made virtually this year.
The project started with a virtual assembly as a source of inspiration. It included music, videos, and past winners sharing what kindness meant to them. Then, the grant recipients were notified via Zoom.
Fifth-grader Hallie Bechthold received $300 in gift cards to support a grieving family. Fourth-grader Isabella Aguila received up to $250 to buy Dutch Bros. gift cards for 50 health care workers. Fifth-grader Olivia Manies received up to $400 to purchase blankets for a nursing home.
Three first-graders will each have $100 donated to a local charity in their name: Damian Huesca to Lodi House, Sarmad Ahmad to Salvation Army, and Reese Garcia to Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation.
The project is a wonderful way to teach students they can make a positive difference in the community through individual acts of kindness, Mohr said.
“In a nutshell, it helps our students know they have something to give back to the community,” he said.
“The awards don’t really come as a perk for the child, they really are empowerment for kids to make an impact in someone else’s life,” said Pastor Robert T. Schlipp with Radiant Life Church. “And it’s amazing how great if feels to give.”
In years past, Schlipp said, the benevolence has reverberated beyond the initial acts of kindness.
“Those who are in need who feel the impact of a child’s act of kindness are often inspired to pay it forward to others,” he said.
Recently, the community was shaken by the death of an 11-year old student during a Zoom class. One of the students who was finalist in this year’s essay contest wrote about the boy’s family, Schlipp explained, and what stood out to him was the student’s ability to see past the immediate and see the family’s long-term needs.
He said there was another student who recognized that there are students who are struggling with distance education, and perhaps are feeling lonely.
That student decided the they are going to pay it forward by sending kindness cards to about 100 others, and each of those kindness cards will have a stamped envelope inside for them to continue the effort and send that to someone else.
“It’s stories like that that really gets us excited,” he said.
Schlipp recently met 10 students at Walmart to purchase supplies for their respective projects, while the rest will be handled online or through another avenue.
The impact of the current pandemic on students, teachers and families has made the need for the ACT Project even more urgent, he said.
“We need to remind kids that there are opportunities to make an impact and to do good in the lives of others, and that there is hope,” he said. “They get to be part of sharing that message of hope in our community.”