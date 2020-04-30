Nearly 200 high school seniors in the Lodi Unified School District who have fallen behind in some courses could potentially graduate with their classmates this year if a proposal to ease some requirements is approved in the coming weeks.
Jeff Palmquist, assistant superintendent of secondary education, proposed during a Tuesday night study session of the district’s board of education that the amount of credits required for the class of 2020 to graduate be reduced from 230 to 210.
The proposal comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the school district to implement distance learning, Palmquist said.
He added that the district’s 230 required credits exceed the state minimum of 210.
To reduce credits, Palmquist proposed waiving the four-year English requirement and follow the state requirement of three years.
In addition, Palmquist proposed waiving 10 credits of electives courses for the class of 2020, and consider doing the same for the class of 2021.
“Our homeless and foster youth students already graduate on the state’s minimum requirements because the state recognizes that there are undue hardships and circumstances in which they need a modification,” Palmquist told the board. “And through conversations with different stakeholders and through a number of different provisions, I think it’s clear to all of us that every one of our students are experiencing some of the undue hardships that the state affords some other students.”
Palmquist said between 160 and 180 students would benefit from the credit reduction, of which about 60% currently attend continuation high schools.
McNair High School principal Mark Dawson helped Palmquist research how many seniors are still deficient with English credits, and said there 10 at Lodi High School and 30 at McNair. He said the number of students at Tokay and Bear Creek high schools falls somewhere in between.
Liberty, Plaza Robles and Independence high schools have a total of 104 seniors who still need additional English credits, he said.
Dawson has spent the last three years at McNair, and prior to that was principal at Plaza Robles for four years, where he said there were a number of seniors who needed to make up credits.
During his three years at McNair, Dawson said he has seen many seniors who failed English courses early on in their high school careers.
“As these students get to the end of high school, get to the second semester of their senior year, many of them at the continuation school are enrolled in multiple English classes, as well as doing some sort of credit recovery,” he said. “At the comprehensive high school, many of them are also enrolled in some sort of credit recovery, so reducing that number of credits to the California state minimum would be beneficial.”
Dawson added several seniors enrolled at continuation high schools attend after-school programs to recover credits in electives courses, and in the district’s current situation, they have lost the opportunity to attend those programs.
While district officials are unsure if classes will resume on campus next fall, Palmquist said the board should consider allowing the reduction electives credits for next year’s seniors.
“Maybe not tonight, but we should probably launch into a discussion about the class of 2021,” he said. “There is some concern from site leaders that taking that topic up now may disincentivize students from taking on a full course load next year, or may not make them want to participate in the fall.”
Board member Gary Knackstedt said he wasn’t sure about losing 10 elective credits. He said he could agree to reducing credits for the class of 2020, but not for future classes.
If the board were to approve a reduction one year, Knackstedt said he wanted it noted in writing that it was solely for a temporary situation.
“What are we going to do with the teachers who teach wood shop, or auto shop or art? That’s what their teaching credential is in,” he said. “If we get rid of some of those elective classes, what are we going to do with those folks?”
Other board members wanted staff to place the credit reduction proposal on a future agenda for action.
“I like this recommendation,” board member Ron Heberle said. “I’m all in for this one-year graduation credit reduction. We can always take a look at it for the following year. Let’s bring it forward and let’s get it done so we can calm some fears and let students know that this is not their fault.”