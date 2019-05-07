The Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will turn its focus from Hutchins Street Square to Hale and Blakely parks as it competes for a share of Proposition 68 funding.
Prop 68, passed by California voters last November, authorized the state to borrow $4.1 billion for investments in cleaning up dilapidated parks, improving water projects, upgrading flood protection and protecting scenic open spaces.
After receiving input from the public, the City of Lodi is now moving forward with grant applications for both Hale and Blakely parks in an effort to receive a portion of the $254 million offered in grant funding.
As stipulated by the state, the city will host another round of community workshops to gather more public input on Hale Park. There will be a series of three workshops and two meetings, which will allow residents to provide staff with feedback and direction for Hale Park additions and upgrades.
The decision to focus on Hale Park comes after a low turnout at the Hutchins Street Square meeting held on Thursday, May 2. The meeting was held to gather public input for an indoor sports facility.
“We had kind of a low turnout for the sports facility meeting and instead of risk funding, we pivoted towards Hale Park. It’s a very active park with many events being hosted there,” Hood said.
Once community feedback is collected, the city will move forward with the adoption of a project proposal. Each project can receive a maximum of $8.5 million dollars and a minimum of $200,000.
The deadline for submitting a grant application is Aug. 5.
“We still have time to host the workshops for Hale Park, and we will most likely announce the dates in the next week,” Hood said. “We are looking to get feedback from the community about what they would like at the park.”
The Lodi Parks and Recreation Commission will meet today at 7 p.m. at the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, 275 Poplar St., and will discuss community feedback on Blakely Park as well as develop an outreach strategy for Hale Park.