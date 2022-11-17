The unofficial final results are in, and candidates that led from the moment the polls closed on Nov. 8 held on to their positions.
Cameron Bregman unseated incumbent Doug Kuehne for the council's District 3 seat with 1,432 tallies for 44.82% of the vote, becoming the youngest elected official in the city's history.
Kuehne, who was running for a third term, received 1,069 votes for 33.46% of the count, while Rita Mashni garnered 694 votes for 21.72%.
Bregman said he had no comment atthis time.
Lisa Craig will take over the Lodi City Council's District 2 seat from Mark Chandler, garnering 1,156 votes for 37.15% of the turnout.
Summer Pennino collected 1,013 votes for 32.55%, and Sandra Vargas finished third with 610 votes and 19.6% of tallies.
Hector Galvan received 333 votes for 10.7% of the count.
Chandler announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
Craig said District 2 residents benefitted from having four candidates from which to choose on Election Day.
The more than 7,000 voters in Lodi's northernmost neighborhoods heard varied perspectives and experience on public safety, economic prosperity, downtown revitalization, youth engagement, and concerns for the homeless from all four vying for th seat, she said.
"I thank the hundreds of residents who greeted me at their doors, the business owners who shared their challenges, the police and firefighter association members and elected officials who spent hours educating me and my fellow candidates who, like me, set aside time from their families and their businesses to campaign for what we all want Lodi to be - the best place in California to raise a family, start a business, and build a future," she said.
Sherry Alexander will take over the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education's Area 3 seat from George Neely, receiving 2,043 votes for 48.59% of the count.
Katherine King collected 917 votes for 21.81% of the count,while Erich Myers garnered 698 votes for 16.6%. Samantha Osborne received 547 votes for 13.01%.
Area 4 incumbent Courtney Porter had the largest vote lead among winning candidates for school board, receiving 3,817 to Jeremy Duncan's 2,578 - a difference of 1,239.
Porter garnered 54.62% of the vote while Duncan had 36.89%.
Mark Scrivens received just 593 votes in the race for 8.49%.
And Jeff Stroh collected the highest percentage of votes among candidates, although the race for Area 5 included only two candidates.
Stroh garnered 61.96% of the vote for the seat with 2,489 tallies, while Deanne Barth collected 1,528 votes for 38.04% of the count.
Area 3 incumbent George Neely and Area representative Ron Heberle, decided not to run for re-election this year.
Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding will take over for the termed-out Chuck Winn on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors representing Lodi and District 4.
Winn garnered 15,314 votes for 52.94% of the count, while Linden resident and mall business owner Steve Colangelo received 13,614 tallies for 47.06% of the vote.
Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, will now be representing all of San Joaquin County, as well as parts of Stanislaus and Contra Costa counties in District 9.
Harder, who led San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti by 9,918 votes as of Tuesday, surged ahead and ended up with a nearly 17,000 vote lead.
In the end, Harder garnered 15,314 votes for 56.3% of the count, while Patti received 13,614 votes for 43.7%.
Incumbent Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, announced last year he did not intend to seek re-election after draft redistricting boundaries were drawn.
Harder, who represented District 10, announced his bid for the 9th shortly afterward. His current district has been reassigned to Marin County.
"I'm incredibly honored our community has put their faith in me once again," Harder said in a media statement. "There's a huge amount of work that needs to get done, and I truly believe if we focus on common sense solutions we can get prices down, protect our water, and keep our community safe. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I won't let you down."
Assemblyman Heath Flora, D-Ripon, will now represent all of San Joaquin County as he won the legislature's 9 District seat, taking over for Sacramento County Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper.
Flora received 40,826 votes for 65.66% of the count, while Lodi resident Mushtaq Tahirkheli collected 21,356 votes for 34.34%.
According to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters, 137,296 ballots were cast in this year's general election, for a 35.6% voter turnout.
The Sacramento County Registrar of Voters will update irs results at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Registrars across the state still have 29 days to certify results.
es Bowers
News-Sentinel Staff Writer
