Local winery executive a nominee for prestigious industry award

ACAMPO — Lange Twins Family Winery and Vineyards has announced that president Marissa Lange has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s “Wine Executive of the Year” Wine Star Award.
The Wine Enthusiast award highlights individuals that have made outstanding achievements in the wine and alcoholic beverage industry over the past year.
“For generations, our family has been dedicated to farming the land in a way which preserves the same opportunities for future generations and it’s an immense privilege to be a part of that next generation leading this family business,” Lange said. “Wine Enthusiast shares our values of family ownership and commitment to a more sustainable future through fostering the next generation of wine enthusiasts. To be recognized for the work our family has accomplished over the years is a great honor and I am humbled by the acknowledgement from Wine Enthusiast.”
Since stepping into the role as president in 2005, Lange has propelled the organization to unparalleled heights, and has been instrumental in driving growth and diversification of the family business in both branded products and business-to-business custom services.
Her family’s farming legacy and her personal commitment to sustainability are integral to the success of LangeTwins, a winery renowned for its innovative approach to environmentally responsible viticulture.
Under Lange’s guidance, the winery has expanded its portfolio to encompass a diverse range of site-specific, high-quality wines that truly respect the vineyard, vintage, and varietal.
Her leadership extends beyond the walls of LangeTwins as she is also a current member, and sits on the Public Policy Committee of the California Wine Institute.
The Wine Star Awards winners will be announced later this year.
