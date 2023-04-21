Three Lodi civic groups have come together to pay tribute to a former champion of the community’s seniors by presenting nine bands for a day of music at the lake.
All three Lodi Rotary clubs, the Kiwanis Club of Lodi and the Lodi Executive Lions Club will present the Fusion Music Festival on May 6 at Lodi Lake.
Organizer Ralph Cesena said the event will honor Tracy Williams, former executive director of the LOEL Center who passed away in 2021.
Cesena said that one of Williams’ last wishes before she passed was to have new bathrooms added to the LOEL Center, and that project is currently in its second phase of construction.
Proceeds from the Fusion Music Festival will be used to help fund that project, he said.
“I used to put on Rotary Rocks, and after Tracy passed I went to Chet (Somera, from Kiwanis) and told him that we should do something together — our clubs — that’s bigger than ourselves,” Cesena said. “And it eventually included all three civic groups.”
The event is also being named the Tracy Williams Memorial Concert, and Cesena said the three organizations are hoping it will become an annual tradition at the lake.
Only 2,000 tickets will be available, and Cesena said 500 have already been sold.
The hope is to have anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 in attendance that day.
“I’m a musician as well,” Cesena said. “And this was an opportunity to not only honor Tracy, but bring together my love for music and wanting to put together a music event.”
The concert will have three stages on the north end of the lake: the Tribute Stage, the Michael David Winery Stage and the Rancho San Miguel Stage.
The Tribute Stage will feature tribute bands from the region that include Carnival! The Band, a Tribute to the Music of Santana; Long Time, a tribute to the Band Boston; and When Doves Cry, the Prince Tribute Show.
The Michael David Winery Stage will feature Funky Tim Helbling, founder of Funky Tim and the Merlots; local musicians Rob Stevenson and Dave Massey; and Sayla Music Academy will have a youth duo perform. Al four acts will be playing acoustic.
The Rancho San Miguel Stage will feature School of Rock, an Elk Grove youth group performing classic and heavy rock hits of the 80s; and the Mike Torres, Jr. Band, who will play classic rock, old school, country, Tejano, Cumbia and more.
That weekend is also Cinco de Mayo weekend,” Cesena said. “So we wanted a significant Latin flare to the event. We also wanted to bring young musicians into this so they could experience this kind of event.”
There will be a beer, wine and margarita alley, where Five Window Brewing Co. and Michael David Winery will provide the beer and wine, respectively. Tia Linda will be mixing up their signature margaritas, as well.
There will also be a variety of food trucks and vendors selling their arts and crafts while the music plays.
Williams was the LOEL Center’s executive director for 21 years when she passed away from cancer in the summer of 2021.
She was involved in Rotary and Kiwanis, as well as the Lodi Police and Fire foundations, and the Lodi Memorial Foundation, among others.
Cesena said she was a model of community service in Lodi.
“She was just an unbelievable force in the community,” he said. “Everyone who didn’t know her, still knew how much she moved this community. This day is all about her and what she gave to the community, and it’s our way, all of us together, to give something back.”
The Fusion Music Festival and Tracy Williams Memorial Concert is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 6. Gates open at 10:30 a.m.
General Admission tickets are $75, and includes a commemorative wine glass for guests 21 years of age and older.
There are also VIP tickets for $125 that include the commemorative glass and access to the VIP area.
For more information, visit www.experiencethefusion.com.
