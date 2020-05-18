GALT — At about 7:28 p.m. on May 16, Galt Police Department officers responded to the report of woman seen entering a vacant residence in the area of Elm and Oak avenues.
Upon arrival, officers heard glass breaking while a woman was yelling profanities. Officers searched the area and found the woman breaking several glass doors to the residence, police said.
Galt resident Abbey Greenwood, 24, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. County park commission to meet
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Park Commission will meet via teleconference at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Commissioners will be introduced to new Micke Grove Zoo manager Trish Jackman, and receive a COVID-19 update.
To listen to the meeting, call 888-557-8511, or toll-free at 215-446-3649. Use the access code 4604262. Written public comments may be submitted before and during the meeting by emailing parkscommissioncomments@sjgov.org.
— Wes Bowers