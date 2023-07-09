A small fire from a homeless camp spread to a structure and damaged machinery along an industrial stretch of Sacramento Street on Saturday evening in Lodi.
Lodi Fire Department units were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of South Sacramento Street just before 8 p.m.
“Upon arrival crews located a homeless camp on fire behind 930 S. Sacramento St. (on the railroad tracks),” City of Lodi spokeswoman Mary Campbell said. “The fire burned into the building and damaged some machinery in a storage area.”
Acampo Machine Works has offices located at the north end of the row of buildings and CFM has offices on the south end. It’s unclear which business suffered the damages.
