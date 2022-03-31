Last summer, the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education approved a strategic communication plan to keep the community at-large more informed about district activities.
The plan included four new communication goals, one of which was a rebranding that included a new website that was more user friendly, as well as new logos and identities for school sites.
During the board’s Tuesday night meeting, it approved a new logo for the entire district that the rebranding committee said better represented all the communities served.
The new logo, approved by a 4-2 vote with one abstention, features two purple trees growing from an open book with branches intertwined.
Within the branches is one row of multi-colored leaves, another row of ovals, topped with a large dot wearing a graduation cap. Green circuitry can be seen rising between the trunks of the two trees.
There are two versions of the logo: the primary with “Lodi” in large, purple capital letters next to the tree and “Unified School District” at the base; the secondary with the tree and book resting atop the purple “LODI” and green “USD.”
The board approved the Logo by a vote of 4-2, with Vice Chair Courtney Porter and board member Ron Heberle dissenting. Board member Ron Freitas abstained.
A second logo presented was not discussed, and featured “LODI” in bold purple letters atop the green “UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT” next to a v-shaped glass filled with grapes. A cursive “L” sits on the glass.
“I hate to say it, but it’s not that I dislike these, it’s just they don’t have a big ‘zing’ in my head,” Heberle said. “I look at the one like Liberty High, or previous (sketches) and I liked that. It looked really sharp. Not that anything is seriously wrong with these, I just don’t really care for them that much.”
The board discussed a new logo for Liberty High School Tuesday, which features a lion wearing a mortarboard cap, standing at attention on the base of a large blue “L.”
Board president Susan Macfarlane said both designs were innovative, but said the logo did not represent the agricultural industry that is prevalent in Lodi.
“Grapes are what we do in Lodi. There’s no grape anywhere,” she said of the logo with the trees. “That has me a little concerned. I love the book, I love the graduation cap at the very top, I love the whole theory of it. But I’m not sure if that’s supposed to be a tree or a grapevine. I like the technology component, but we’re not a district that’s known for technology.”
A rebranding committee consisting of two employee group representatives, two students from Lodi and Stockton, and two parents met to review six different logos over the last several months.
Input on logo design was received from more than 1,200 people in the district’s residential boundaries.
Committee members said several Stockton residents wanted to see more representation of the city in the district, and the logo tries to accomplish that.
Jesse Turner is the district’s central services supervisor and oversees the print shop where all paper materials are created. After reviewing all six logo proposals, he said the ability to print the two tree design on letterhead, T-shirts and other marketing materials factored in to favoring it for the rebrand.
“I understand the idea of grapes,” he said. “I think this is kind of pushing us forward in a different direction. We’re moving toward chromebooks and away from textbooks. I think this new image will give us more of a brighter future headed toward a new direction.”
Graphic artist Tim Nguyen designed the logo, and explained the image not only represents new technology, but agriculture and diversity, all of which is representative of Lodi, Acampo, Lockeford and Stockton.
“You see the pages opening up, but that’s also supposed to be symbolic of agricultural fields,” he said. “When the community voted on this, there were a lot of comments that needed to be infused into the one logo. So there was a lot of thought that went in there, and we couldn’t just have pictures of multiple students, diversity, progression and growth that the community wanted to see.”
Nguyen explained the three rows of shapes within the tree branches represented students in the district. The leaves were elementary school students, the ovals were middle school students, and the dot with the graduation cap represented high school students.
“These are students we’re growing, and we’re nurturing and helping to grow,” he said. “As they grow, they start to shape, they start to turn, they start to mature into this student (at the top), that’s graduating and ready for the next level.”
Board member George Neely said fellow trustees had to think about where the logo would be placed — the Lodi Unified website, as well as internal and external stationary materials.
“You don’t want something extravagant on there,” he said. “We’re trying to develop websites that are clean-looking, easy to use, and that’s the goal we have. And this fills that. Also, once we start talking about putting this on letterhead and that sort of thing, you want something that doesn’t distract from everything else. This is modern, it’s clean and I believe the way we should go.”
District Spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr told the board the entire rebrand should take about three years.
