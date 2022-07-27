San Joaquin County residents with dry wells, or those worried about wells running dry, now have immediate resources available to help maintain access to drinking water.
The county announced this week that it has secured emergency bottled water services and water tanks for residents who have been affected by the drought.
In addition, impacted residents can also qualify for well assessments, and water quality testing through the county, thanks to the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley.
“Water is an essential resource in the San Joaquin Valley and no resident should be without access to drinking water,” San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors chair Chuck Winn said. “San Joaquin County staff have worked to ensure Self-Help Enterprises can provide vital services and emergency assistance during this Drought.”
Self-Help Enterprises is an emergency and well services provider in the San Joaquin Valley funded through the State Water Resources Control Board’s Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience Program, and it has expanded its service area to include San Joaquin County.
San Joaquin County’s Office of Emergency Services and Environmental Health Department have coordinated with Self-Help Enterprises, the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley and State Water Resources Control Board to ensure residents have access to emergency water services as the drought continues.
The county initially declared a drought emergency in April of 2021, and according to cww.water.ca.gov, much of the county is experiencing moderate drought conditions.
The central parts of the county is experiencing severe drought conditions, and the southwest portion that includes Tracy and Mountain House is experiencing extreme drought conditions.
Residents without water may be eligible for the emergency bottled water program, which will provide a fixed amount of water per day, per resident of the household.
The Water Tank Program consists of installing a large water storage tank on a resident’s property that connects to the home. Once the tank is installed, water will be delivered and pumped into the tank, restoring the home’s access to water.
Participants may be on the Water Tank Program for one year, the county said.
Since July 1, only one household has signed up for emergency services, according to Deputy Director of General Services Tiffany Heyer.
If residents are concerned that their well is going dry or failing, they may be eligible to receive a well assessment or water quality testing.
Technicians will inspect the quality of the well, and measure its depth, as well as and the depth to water. This will help program participants determine if their well is in good operating condition.
Operational and maintenance education for long-term sustainability will be provided. Residents in need of assistance can call Self-Help Enterprises at 559-802-1685 or visit www.SJReady.org
For the latest on the Drought impacts in San Joaquin County, visit www.SJReady.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.