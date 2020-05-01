On April 28, San Joaquin County Superior Court annouunced that its state of emergency will continue through May 27.
San Joaquin County Superior Courts were closed to the public with minimal exceptions on March 18. However, the court continues to hear matters that are time sensitive, emergency or specified statutory or constitutionally mandated, including criminal arraignments, temporary restraining orders and domestic violence orders.
Although the court does not know when it will reopen, in order to protect the health and safety of the public, court personnel, judicial officers, litigants and witnesses, it is utilizing technology to conduct limited proceedings remotely and telephonically.
In cooperation with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the San Joaquin District Attorney, the San Joaquin Public Defender and other justice partners, the court provides remote hearings for those in custody on felony and misdemeanor charges.
Remote hearings allow for social distancing and limit direct contact for all persons within the courtroom and jail facility. They also provide another layer of protection against potential exposure for law enforcement, judges and court staff, justice partners, and the public.
The court hears, via telephonic appearances, some exigent probate matters. Beginning May 4, the court will hear specified civil and family law matters via video and telephonic appearances.
For more information regarding the impact on other statutory deadlines and services, visit www.sjcourts.org.