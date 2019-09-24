LODI — On Sept. 19 at 3 a.m. Lodi Police Department officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of Lower Sacramento Road. The driver, identified as Keith Mckissick, was arrested for an outstanding warrant, police said.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded rifle and a sawed off shotgun, police said. Mckissick was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges, traffic violations and a warrant, and was booked into the Lodi City Jail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Minor found with loaded 9mm handgun
LODI — Lodi Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Locust Street on Sept. 16 on a report that several suspicious people were loitering.
As officers arrived, multiple people began to run away, police said.
Officers were able to contact a minor that had been with the group, and was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, police said. The minor was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of multiple weapon charges, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Man arrested in Galt for tear gas possession
GALT — On Sept. 21 at about 8:52 p.m., Galt Police Department officers were on patrol when they stopped a man riding a bicycle for vehicle code violations.
The man, later identified as Cenobio Gallegos, had about 1.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle, and a can of pepper spray in his possession, police said. The serial number on the pepper spray canister had been torn off, police said.
Gallegos was on suspicion of possession of tear gas, altering a serial number on tear gas, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation. He was transported to Sacramento County Main Jail without incident.
— Wes Bowers