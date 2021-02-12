San Joaquin County fire team aids overwhelmed health workers in Southern California

When apocalyptic blazes have scorched California in recent years, local firefighters have joined the frontlines as members of strike teams called out to help contain the fires.
Recently, one Lodi firefighter was called to help bring another tragedy under control — a post-holidays COVID-19 surge in Southern California that led to an explosion in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths and overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers in the region.
Lodi fire engineer Kris Graves was part of a team from San Joaquin County that recently traveled down south to serve as a “surge assistant” at St. John’s Medical Center in Ventura County, where more than 200 employees were sidelined with COVID-19.
The California Office of Emergency Services sourced about two dozen personnel from local agencies and assigned them to several hospitals.
“Tracy Fire Department sent paramedics, and the rest of the departments contributed with EMTs,” said Mokelumne Fire Chief Frank Ramirez, who as the area coordinator in San Joaquin County is responsible for assembling strike teams.
This was the first time the fire program has been used for a COVID-surge assignment, Ramirez said, adding that the paramedics provided services more in line with what a nurse does while EMTs worked more in the role of nurses due to the scope of their practice.
The team assisted nurses and doctors in the emergency room. Graves said they did whatever was needed, as long as it was under the scope of their license.
“Basically, we just lightened their load a little bit,” Graves said.
Much of the team’s work focused on time-consuming tasks normally assigned to nurses when a new patient comes in, thus freeing up the nurses to tend to more higher-acuity patients.
Tasks included placing monitors on patients, checking vitals, providing blankets, and providing as much comfort as possible before the doctor arrived.
“We did literally everything we could do to help that wouldn’t be breaking the scope of our license,” Graves said, noting that the team also cleaned beds and replaced sheets between patients.
The experience exposed what healthcare workers experience on a daily basis, especially during the pandemic, Graves said.
“When you have a patient that is COVID positive and you still have to give care and you need to make sure you put on a mask, and goggles, and a gown, and sometimes a respirator for yourself before you go in there, I can only imagine how tiring and taxing it would be,” he said.
Chief Ramirez said the hospitals have expressed gratitude for the assistance received.
“They (the fire personnel) reported back to me daily that the hospitals down there were very grateful for our resources and the help and effort we provided.”
Graves said he appreciates healthcare workers now more than ever.
“It just gave me a whole new affinity for the nursing profession. My hat is off to them. I am very proud of the work that they do and I am very proud that (Lodi Fire) Chief (Ron) Penix allowed me to go down and assist with it,” he said.