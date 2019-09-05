A parent has called on Lodi Unified School District officials to re-examine its policy regarding bullying and harassment, after a 15-year-old boy was attacked at Tokay High School on Aug. 23.
Rocio House told the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday that perhaps officials need to look at how complaints regarding bullying are communicated from students and parents to teachers and up through the chain of command.
While she attended Tuesday’s meeting to show support for the victim and his family, and any other student experiencing bullying, Rocio said her family is no stranger to bullying.
She added her daughter had once been the victim of bullying at Borchardt Elementary School in recent years, and her complaints to district officials went nowhere.
“I watched her go from a bubbly, social butterfly to a very dim and sad little girl. It was very heartbreaking for me,” House said. “As a parent, I did everything I could and tried to go through all the channels, from teachers to the principal. I even called the district.”
According to House, school and district staff told her there was nothing they could do because there was nothing in place to deter the harassment.
House said she was able to find district documents that stated the district would provide a safe environment for children, and referenced a statement on Facebook the district posted last week admonishing bullying.
The Facebook post last week said Tokay High School staff took the appropriate disciplinary action on the day of the incident, and that the district does not condone bullying of any kind an any campus.
The post also stated there are school safety plans in place, as well as Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports that provide strategies for addressing bullying.
In the days following the incident at Tokay High, the district said school administration conducts a thorough investigation and takes action based on school board and California Education Code policies.
According to California Education Code, a student can be suspended or expelled for attempting to or threatening to cause willful injury to another person; willful use of force against another, except in self defense; and bullying, among other infractions.
Bullying means any severe or pervasive physical or verbal act or conduct that places fear or harm of another student or causes a detrimental effect on a student’s mental health, among others, according to the code.
House on Tuesday said she was sure she wasn’t the only parent in Lodi that had experienced what her daughter, or the 15-year-old Tokay High student, had gone through.
“I’m not here to set expectations,” she said. “You can’t possibly control every outcome in every school. But what I am here to ask is just consider my voice, and consider the voices of the people who aren’t here and don’t know how to speak up.”
Board member Courtney Porter sympathized with House and said all the district’s schools need to be safe, not just for students but for faculty and staff as well.
A teacher himself, Porter recalled advice from a former mentor, who told him to make sure his class was not the worst place for students to go during the day.
“That’s what we have to ensure,” he said. “That our schools are welcoming, kids feel free to be who they area and work in an environment that is positive and opens themselves up to experiencing new ideas.”
Porter add that any time a student feels confined or bullied, the district needs to make sure bullying doesn’t happen.
Addressing violence on campus was one of the reasons he wanted to join the board, member Ron Freitas said, as violence is something he deals with on a daily basis with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.
He said that in the past, he has offered to be a member of a district task force designed to address bullying at schools. On Tuesday he renewed that offer.
“We have to rethink what violence is on campus and how we look at it,” he said. “What we used to take for granted isn’t acceptable anymore. I think it takes a new strategy, and I think it takes a new commitment from the top (of the district) all the way down to address this issue.”
Last week, Tokay High sophomore Mohammad Azmat told CBS 13 that he had been facing constant bullying since the school year started.
On Aug. 23, Azmat was walking to class after lunch when a group of boys confronted him on campus, pulled his backpack from him and began to assault him. The incident was captured on video and then distributed to students on campus.
The assault came after two straight days of school officials sending Azmat home for his safety, according to CBS 13. Azmat said his assailants confronted him at his home that night as well. He told the news station he has no plans to return to Tokay High School.
On Wednesday, district spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr said the board will consider a resolution to proclaim October as Bullying Prevention Month at its Sept. 17 meeting.
In addition, she said the district will continue to look at ways in which the district can better enhance safety at its school sites.
“We are always looking at how we can better address safety issues, including bullying,” Vongehr said. “All of our site administrators have been reminded to communicate their policies and procedures regarding safety with staff, students, parents, and the community.”