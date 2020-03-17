LODI — All southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Harney Lane in Lodi were temporarily closed on Saturday evening after a deadly shooting involving San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies.
No deputies were injured in the shooting, but the suspect sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to law enforcement officials.
The San Joaquin County coroner identified the suspect as Rory Edwin Murray, 30, of Lodi.
At about 2 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle that the Lodi Police Department had pursued earlier in the day for a criminal violation, said Andrea Lopez, public information officer with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. The deputies attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle.
“The vehicle would not stop. The pursuit continued right here down southbound 99,” Lopez said. “The California Highway Patrol assisted by utilizing the spike strips, slowing down the vehicle, and the vehicle crashed into the K-rail here at Highway 99 and Harney (Lane).”
After crashing into the barrier, deputies reported that the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away from them, Lopez said. Deputies deployed a K9 unit. The suspect displayed a firearm, according to deputies, and that’s when they fired on him.
Lodi police Lt. Eric Versteeg said officers initially tried to stop Murray for a traffic violation near Elm and Central streets that afternoon.
A passenger in the vehicle and witnesses were interviewed on Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.
— Bea Ahbeck
and Wes Bowers
Man crashes into Lodi shop in theft attempt
LODI — A Lodi man is in custody Tuesday after a smash and grab at a local vape shop earlier that morning.
Lodi Police Department responded to a burglary at Get Lit, a vape and tobacco shop located at 411 Park St., at about 2:23 a.m.
Police said the robber, later identified as 45-year-old Monico Hernandez, used his vehicle to back into the store front and attempted to steal several items.
However, nearby residents were able to confront and detain Hernandez before he could take anything, police said.
Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into Lodi City Jail.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi City Council to discuss mayoral selection process today
LODI — The Lodi City Council will receive information regarding Lodi’s mayoral selection process during today’s shirtsleeve meeting, which will be held at 7 a.m. in Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St., Lodi.
This follows after two separate initiatives were drafted in 2019, and submitted to the city clerk.
City staff will present various options during the meeting, and the council will provide direction for city staff.
— Oula Miqbel
City of Galt to hold special meeting tonight
GALT— The City of Galt will hold a Special City Council meeting tonight at 5:45 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 380 Civic Drive, Galt.
The council will vote to approve a resolution to approve a local emergency proclamation regarding the novel coronavirus and ratify a proclamation of local emergency made by Interim City Manager Thomas Haglund announced March 13.
— Oula Miqbel
CLARIFICATION
MyDelta is an online class registration system. This was incorrect in a story about schools and colleges going online published on March 13.