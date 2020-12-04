WOODBRIDGE — A Woodbridge Elementary student who fatally shot himself during an online class on Wednesday did not have his camera turned off or his audio muted, Principal Neil Young told the News-Sentinel on Friday.
It has been widely reported that when student Adan LLanos, 11, shot himself that his Zoom video was turned off and the audio muted, but Young said that is inaccurate.
San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the report of a person shot just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sterling Street, and upon arrival, found Llanos suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff’s officials reported late Wednesday that Llanos' audio and visual were off when he shot himself. His older sister, a Millswood Middle School student, was in her own distance learning class when she heard the gunshot.
She went to another room to investigate, returned and asked her teacher to call 911, the Sheriff's Office said. Young said Llanos’ teacher also called 911.
Llanos’ parents have said the shooting was an accident.
Young said he didn’t know what any student sitting in on the sixth-grade class saw or heard. He said it’s important that parents of students affected be able to have a proper conversation with their children and to make sure that their feelings are validated.
“What they’re feeling is real and we want to offer the support they need,” he said.
Young said the school immediately reached out to families to offer resources and support, and Lodi Unified School District officials said a mental health team and various counselors provided presentations to students about the circumstances.
Calls to the Sheriff’s Office and LUSD on Friday have yet to be returned.
A fundraiser for the Llanos family is planned for Saturday at Salas Park from 1-5 p.m. Food plates of a hot dog, soda and chips will be available for $5, and attendees are asked to wear masks and social distance at all times.
A candlelight vigil will also be held at Woodbridge Elementary School, 1290 Lilac St., on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and respect social-distancing guidelines. Attendees are also asked to bring their your own candles or a battery-operated light source.