The California Department of Transportation will close the Highway 99 southbound on- and off-ramps at Turner Road from Sunday to next Friday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for highway construction work.
Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays and alternate routes should be taken.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Traffic control set for Highway 12 striping
The California Department of Transportation will conduct one-way traffic control at various locations for striping operations on Highway 12 from Tower Parkway in Lodi to the Calaveras County line nest week. Work will occur as follows:
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Tower Parkway and Glasscock Road to Lower Sacramento Road from Sunday to next Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Lower Sacramento Road to Highway 99 from Sunday to next Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Highway 99 to Guild Avenue from Sunday to next Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Bruella Road to the Calaveras County line from Sunday to next Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
— Wes Bowers
Lockeford building fire accidental, officials say
LOCKEFORD — The cause of the Locke Haven Apartments fire on July 24 is still being investigated, fire officials said Thursday.
However, Mokelumne Rural Fire District Chief Frank Ramirez said the blaze was accidental and started in a ground floor unit.
Ramirez said the fire, which broke out just before 8:20 p.m. that night, caused nearly $1 million in structural and property damage.
All 14 units of the complex, located at 13414 Laird St., were evacuated and 10 people were treated for injuries. As many as 30 residents were displaced.
— Wes Bowers
Rare mosquito detected in San Joaquin County
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District recently detected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Stockton. The first detection was from a sample of mosquitoes collected on Aug. 6, 2019, in the Brookside area.
The district is increasing surveillance efforts by placing additional traps used to collect adult mosquitoes and mosquito eggs, and is conducting door-to-door inspections of the residential area near the recent Aedes aegypti detection.
Aedes aegypti has the potential to transmit several viruses, including dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever. These viruses are not currently transmitted by mosquitoes in California.
Aedes aegypti is a small — about a quarter-inch — black and white mosquito that bites aggressively during the day.
Aedes aegypti is not native to California, but it is a common mosquito in some urban areas of the southeastern United States and Arizona.
The species was recently detected in Stanislaus County, and has been found in Fresno, Madera, Merced and San Mateo counties and numerous areas in southern California.
Residents experiencing mosquito bites during the day should report them immediately to the district at 209-82-4675 or 800-300-4675. For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org
— Wes Bowers
Reward offered in Holt Post Office burglary
HOLT — The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for a burglary at the Holt Post Office, located at 10340 Whiskey Slough Road.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the burglary occurred sometime between the evening of Aug. 5 and the morning of Aug. 6.
The community of Holt is located along Highway 4 west of Stockton.
Postal inspectors and the Postal Service will be contacting affected Post Office box holders at the Holt Post Office, the Sheriff's Office said.
If anyone mailed any letters or parcels after the close of the Holt Post Office on Aug. 5 contact postal inspectors at 877-876-2455 to report what items were mailed. You can also call the number with any information related to the crime.
— Wes Bowers